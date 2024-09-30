Analytics Engineer
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What's in it for you?
You will be a part of the Data Insights within Commercial Digital team and empower the informed decisions through data to support the creation of thoughtful and user-centered digital products. You will be able to develop on your expertise, creating valuable contributions to the team and make a true difference for the organization. To achieve this, we work in a multi-functional setting and your main responsibilities would include:
* Aggregating data collected from multiple sources (experience with ETL processes and DBT or equivalent tools is essential) to build business aligned data products
* Giving professional data analytics support to data consumers and help them create value and impact through data
Building and maintaining data models
You and your skills
The ideal candidate will possess not only extensive experience with the data analytics and engineering technologies we use, but also a high level of proficiency in soft skills.
Your main technical responsibilities include implementing tooling, developing data modeling and data governance solutions. Snowflake is used to expose data for analytical purposes and the role requires a solid understanding of Snowflake, including access handling and data protection. Our tech stack is based on SQL, Python, Snowflake, Power Bi and DBT and previous experience working with those technologies will be valuable in the role.
On the soft skills side, you should be a collaborative team player who is adaptable and open to changes. A keen interest in learning and delivering is essential, along with a receptiveness to different perspectives. The role involves significant interaction with stakeholders. You will support analysts and business functions to consume data in an effective way. Understanding their needs and how we can assist them is crucial.
