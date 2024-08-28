Analytics Architect/Data Engineer
2024-08-28
About the position
Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, residential, and professional applications. We are on a journey of continuous growth - now looking for our next star - a driven and skilled Analytics Architect/Data Engineer.
As Analytics Architect/Data Engineer at Dometic, you will be part of the new Data & AI Office and play an important role in building Dometic's global data platform - that will support the business with reporting, analytics and self service-solutions. Providing globally accessible, quality assured and correct data is high on the agenda at Dometic. This position plays a key part in achieving Dometic's goals in this area. The role is positioned at the HQ office in Solna Strand and you will work close with and report to the Manager for Data & Analytics.
Your main responsibilities
- Set up integrations using developed patterns with cloud and on-premise systems and develop new patterns if needed.
- Aid the business in identifying and mapping source system data and turn it into information.
- Develop scalable data pipelines on set patterns and routines as well as make improvements and set new patter and routines as needed.
- Set up and monitor workflow orchestration across the data platform.
- Take part in incident handling, resolving issues and keeping our users informed of the incident progression.
- Guide business stakeholders in decisions making regarding prioritization in terms of dependencies and time estimates.
- Design new solutions, from integration to end user data model design.
What do we offer?
You are offered an interesting role in a dynamic, fast paced and global environment with great opportunities to grow and take on new challenges. The growth at Dometic is continuous - which gives you great possibilities to evolve with the company.
A suitable background would be a proven track record from a role such as Data Engineer -at least five years working with analytical solutions or platforms, as well as possessing the following qualifications and experiences:
- Bachelor or master's degree in IT, business or another relevant field.
- Experienced in SQL.
- Solid knowledge and experience from data modelling as well as solution design.
- Experience from Python is beneficial as well as having worked with Azure, Azure DevOps and PowerShell.
- Fluent English and excellent verbal and written communication skills, including the ability to explain solutions and technologies to business leaders, and requirements to colleagues in Analytics team and other stakeholders in the IT organization.
To be successful in this role, we believe that you possess the following skills, competencies & characteristics:
- You are analytical - with the ability to see patterns in solutions, identify deviations and correlations.
- Possessing the ability to translate business requirements into solutions.
- You have strong communication skills - and communicate comfortably at all levels in the organization.
- You have a curious and open mindset - always striving for improvements and is open to new ways of doing things.
- You feel confident and enjoy discussing data and data solutions with stakeholders and superusers throughout the organization.
- You are structured and responsible, take great ownership of your assignment and you are solution oriented.
- Finally, Dometic is a fast paced and dynamic company - this is an environment you know that you thrive in!
And of course - our Core Values
To thrive and succeed in this role, you understand the importance of our core values - Together We build our future, We play to win, We embrace change and We walk the talk; these values reflect the heart and soul of Dometic and they define what it takes to work here and how we do things.
Dometic operates with a 4+1 policy, 4 days per week in the office and the possibility to work 1 day per week remotely. We see the social aspect of being in the office, meeting colleagues, having short coffee break interactions or a quick face to face meeting as key to success as we become more productive and fast paced in terms of problem solving, learning, cross functional collaboration and not the least in a way to have fun at work!
Are you our next star? Then we would love to see your application. Selection is being made on a running basis. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Karin Fryklund, Talent Acquisition Manager at karin.fryklund@dometic.com
In this recruitment, personality and logical test will be used as part of the process.
Ersättning
