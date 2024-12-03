Analytical Scientist
Hays AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2024-12-03
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hays AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungälv
, Stenungsund
, Vara
eller i hela Sverige
Analytical Scientist - AstraZeneca - 12 month consultancy assignment - Gothenburg
We are currently recruiting two Analytical Scientists for a consultancy assignment for AstraZeneca.
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives- and are made to feel valued, energised and rewarded for their ideas and creativity. At AstraZeneca, we set pride to drive development in a sustainable way, in all areas of our business, from influencing our suppliers through development to commercial products.
Tasks and responsibilities/The role:
We are looking for a scientist in Analytical Chemistry who can provide input in the area of analytical science during the development of drug products, and can work together with us to determine the quality attributes during the development of the formulations. The work includes analytical testing, documentation, and attending and presenting at project team meetings. The role is primarily laboratory based.
Requirements:
• BSc or MSc typically from pharmaceutics, chemistry, or analytical science, but also other disciplines with relevant skills.
• Good knowledge of written and spoken Swedish and/or English is necessary.
• Scientific knowledge within analytical science.
• Laboratory experience including working with computerised systems and chromatography techniques (e.g. UPLC) for detection of small molecules.
Desirable:
• Experience from working within the pharmaceutical industry.
• Well organised, analytical, flexible and accurate.
• Good team working skills are also important, together with the ability to operate independently.
• Good communication skills linked to the ability to work to tight timelines are highly valued.
• If you have experience from working in a GMP environment or the pharmaceutical industry, this will be an advantage.
What you need to do now
If you're interested in this role, click 'apply now' to forward an up-to-date copy of your CV, or call us now.
If this job isn't quite right for you, but you are looking for a new position, please contact us for a confidential discussion on your career. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-13
E-post: Hays.52381.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "900857". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hays AB
(org.nr 556640-6103) Arbetsplats
Hays Kontakt
Linnea Killander linnea.killander1@hays.com +46 8 588 043 00 Jobbnummer
9042002