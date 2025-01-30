Analytical Demand Planner
Alfa Laval in Lund/ Tumba
Analytical Demand Planner
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping. As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the job
We are looking for an Analytical Demand Planner to join our team. The Parts Distribution and Logistics (PDL) division at Alfa Laval is responsible for managing the global distribution center network, which sources and provides parts to customers, service organizations, and manufacturing centers.
As an Analytical Demand Planner, you will be a valuable member of the Global Spare Parts Planning Team. Your responsibilities will include:
* Collaborating with Business Units and Distribution Centers through the S&OP planning process to facilitate and optimize end-to-end demand planning to achieve high service levels for customers.
* Proactively assessing and analyzing demand patterns to ensure high accuracy of Demand Forecast to support well informed business decisions.
* Follow up on different Demand KPI's and analyzing gaps.
* Follow up and analyzing global demand, where are we delivering what types of products.
* Driving continuous improvements especially in terms of statistical forecasting.
* Participating in process improvement initiatives, supply chain projects, and system implementations.
* Managing parameters in our systems related to demand planning.
This position could be based in Tumba or Lund and you should expect a travel activity of maximum 20 days per year.
What you know
We believe that you have previous experience and expertise in the areas such as supply chain, logistics, and/or inventory planning, preferably within the spare parts business. You have experience in managing/participating in the Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) process is advantageous. Your proficiency in statistical analysis, forecasting models, and predictive analytics tools are exceptional, as well as your project management skills and knowledge of Lean Six Sigma principles. As an advantage, we value your familiarity with platforms such as Blue Yonder Luminate, Movex M3, and/or Microsoft Dynamics(D365), Power BI. You should possess a university degree in logistics, supply chain management, or a related field and be fluent in English.
Who you are
Just like us, you value customer-focused work and excel at networking and building relationships within the organization. You have a strong analytical skill and the ability to simplify complex concepts. You have a successful and open-minded way of leading and influencing style. Teamwork is your thing, but so it is to be independent and self-driven.
What We Offer
We provide an engaging and challenging position in an international, open, and collaborative environment. Here, we support each other's development and work together to create value for our customers. Your work will have a genuine impact on a sustainable future and contribute to Alfa Laval's ongoing success.
Assessment practicalities
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this, we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
Applications will be reviewed continuously as they come, so please send your as soon as possible and no later than February 14th, 2024.
Applications sent directly via email will be disregarded without notice due to GDPR.
