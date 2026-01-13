Analysis Engineer for Electric Driveline Component Testing
Avaron AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-01-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Göteborg
, Halmstad
, Jönköping
, Älmhult
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy focused on technology, finance, and business support. We match your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a data analytics and component verification team within an automotive environment focused on electric drivelines and hybrid solutions. The assignment combines practical component testing with analytical work to support both early product development and industrialization of electric driveline components such as transmissions and electrical machines.
You will collaborate with engineers across multiple teams and coordinate testing activities at both internal and external test sites, contributing to robust verification and clear reporting.
Job DescriptionPerform component testing of electric driveline components and systems
Define and analyze design prerequisites
Contribute in early product development phases as well as industrialization phases
Plan and analyze physical testing activities
Conduct fault tracing and support root-cause investigations
Coordinate external testing activities and stakeholders
Create, compile, and present test and analysis reports
RequirementsMeasurement technology skills
Experience in measurement data analysis
Instrumentation knowledge
Hands-on experience in testing (e.g., connecting sensors and test setup work)
MATLAB/Simulink
Excel
Professional English
Nice to havePrevious experience in automotive testing
Python
Scripting
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7030515-1787610". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Avaron Jobbnummer
9682541