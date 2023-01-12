Analysis Engineer, Electrical Propulsion System
SEGULA Technologies AB is part of SEGULA Technologies Group, with presence in 28 countries and with more than 11.000 employees.
In Sweden our headquarter is located in Gothenburg, Lindholmen, with around 180 consultants and a strong footprint in automotive, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and naval industries.
Our mission is to boost competitiveness within all major industrial segments and to foster a close relationship with our customers thanks to the expertise of our employees and our global presence.
We think that you are a result- and collaboration oriented person with experience of software engineering from the automotive sector. You have good technical knowledge and a passionate interest in technology and cars. You are a team player that have strong communication skills, are able to act independently and take initiatives and have an excellent English language level, verbally and in writing. You have an ease of understanding context, are used to seek information and are not afraid to handle contacts with internal customers and/or suppliers.
Qualifications
• M.Sc. Electrical Engineering or equivalent. Focus area: Electric vehicle and battery technology
• Minimum 5 years' experience of electrical propulsion systems and/or battery technology including BMS
• Experienced in modelling, simulation and function development with Matlab and Simulink
• Swedish and English (written and spoken)
As an analysis engineer you will be working with electrical propulsion systems for one of our customers within the automotive sector. You will be working with development of hybrid and electrical systems and sub systems, such as batteries, battery management, electrical drives, power supplies and chargers. Så ansöker du
