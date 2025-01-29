Allsnickare / handyman
Allihoop Group AB / Snickarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla snickarjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Allihoop Group AB i Stockholm
Are you an experienced carpenter looking for a short-term, full-time contract with potential for extension? Join us starting in February for a 2 month project, with the possibility of continued collaboration.
Key Responsibilities:
We are doing light renovations for a hotel re-opening and need general maintenance and handyman works. All works will be done on one site.
Assembly of Ikea furniture
Painting (walls)
Adding fixtures to walls and carpentry work
Various smaller handyman jobs
Requirements:
We seek a motivated and reliable handyman with strong communication skills who can work independently.
You should have good experience with general carpentry.
Good English language skills are a must
Practical info:
Start ASAP, between 10-17 February
Full-time contract based work (40 hours per week)
Working hours: 8 AM - 5 PM Mon-Fri (can be discussed if different hours are wished for)
Location: Bromma, near Islandstorget T-bana
All necessary tools and materials will be provided
If you are interested, please send your CV, availability and salary expectations to hr@allihoop.se
About us:
Allihoop offers a flexible, shared living experience for global talents, helping to unlock potential for cities and it's people. Since being founded in 2020, Allihoop has gone on to launch multiple locations with constantly high occupancy rates, loyal customers, and strong communities. We are inclusive. We are a group of talented individuals at the crossroads of architecture, hospitality, and corporate development. We celebrate multiple approaches and points of view. We believe that when it comes to taking care of other humans, diversity drives innovation. So we're building a culture where difference is valued. We take a holistic approach. We foster both a top-down and grassroots approach. This gives us the freedom to do what's best for our team and customers.
We believe that if we can make people that are changing life or city - or both! - to grow new roots fast, then our cities will become better places. We believe that each one of us has more to give to the world if they feel taken care of and supported by the people around them. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-10
E-post: hr@allihoop.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Allihoop Group AB
(org.nr 559234-5887), https://www.allihoop.se/
168 51 BROMMA Arbetsplats
Allihoop Group Jobbnummer
9133604