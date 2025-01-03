Algorithm Developer
2025-01-03
Aptiv's Tech Center in Gothenburg is home to almost 300 employees representing more than 15 nationalities. Our office is always bustling with activity and optimism, partly owing to the fact that we are conveniently located next to the city's biggest holiday attraction, the historic Liseberg amusement park.
At the Gothenburg Technical Center, we take small steps forward each day to continuously improve our quality, our tools, our processes and ourselves.
Area of responsibility:
Work as an Advanced Algorithm Developer in one of the development teams
Provide inputs to ADAS/AD technology roadmap and leading technical discussions
Investigate, evaluate and evolvement of new technology solutions and methodology for future ADAS/AD software products
Leading Proof of Concept studies on new methods and algorithms
Development and integration of algorithms in C++
Quality assurance according to Aptiv process and industry standards
Continuous improvement of supporting factors, e.g., simulation tools and testing environment
Define use-cases and test scenarios in regular data collection and vehicle testing activities
Troubleshooting and issue resolution for ongoing programs and projects
Interaction with system & testing teams, customers and project management.
Required education or other training/alternative equal experience
Master or PhD degree in Control Engineering, Mathematics, Physics or equivalent qualification.
Needed experience, describe type of competence area for the experience, what type of previous positions needed, length of experience etc, depth of skills
Minimum 1 year of ADAS/AD algorithm development experience.
Minimum 1 year experience on AI/ML, ideally in ADAS/AD domain.
Hands-on experiences with popular deep learning frameworks, e.g., PyTorch and TensorFlow.
Proven records with design and realization of neural networks.
Good understanding of radar, vision and lidar perception
Solid understanding of ADAS feature functions, scenario-based evaluation and testing of ADAS algorithm.
Experienced in C/C++ programming, MATLAB and/or Python
Strong problem solving skills and mindset to learn and grow
Excellent communication, team work & social skills, goal-oriented and structured way of working.
Experience in NCAP and GSR requirements.
Fluent in English written and verbally.
European driver's license (class B)
Specific competences/other skills needed for the position:
Experience in handling the stochastic nature of sensing and perception functionality
Experience in automotive standards, e.g., A-Spice and ISO26262
Experience in automotive software development
Experience working with GIT/Gerrit/Jenkins, Jira or similar
Knowledge in automotive communication protocols (CAN, FlexRay, Ethernet etc.)
Preferred: Previous Start of Production (SOP) experience of ADAS projects
Why join us?
You can grow at Aptiv. Aptiv provides an inclusive work environment where all individuals can grow and develop, regardless of gender, ethnicity or beliefs.
You can have an impact. Safety is a core Aptiv value; we want a safer world for us and our children, one with: Zero fatalities, Zero injuries, Zero accidents.
You have support. We ensure you have the resources and support you need to take care of your family and your physical and mental health with a competitive health insurance package.
Your Benefits at Aptiv:
Competitive compensation package.
Learning, professional growth and development in a world-recognized international environment.
Access to internal & external training, coaching & certifications.
Recognition for innovation and excellence.
Opportunities to give back to the community.
Meaningful work that makes a difference in the world.
Breakfast and fruit at the Molndalsvagen office served 3 days a week.
