AI Solutions Engineer
2025-04-04
Do you want to apply cutting-edge AI to improve medical imaging and patient outcomes? We're seeking an AI Solutions Engineer to design and deploy AI systems that empower radiologists and healthcare providers worldwide. In this role, you'll build and scale AI solutions for our global medical imaging platform, from prototyping to production, working alongside Commercial, Product, and Customer Success teams.
In this role, you will develop, implement, and optimize AI-powered systems for our global medical imaging platform and our customer facing functions. You'll be responsible for creating end-to-end solutions - from proof-of-concept (POC) prototypes to production-ready applications - working closely with our Commercial, Customer Success, Integration and Product Engineering teams. The ideal candidate brings strong technical skills, an entrepreneurial mindset, and an understanding of B2B SaaS and Healthcare/Life Science workflows.
At Collective Minds, you'll be part of a fast-moving, international team that is transforming how healthcare professionals work with cutting-edge tools that improve both efficiency and patient care. You'll have the opportunity to build solutions that make a real impact in healthcare delivery globally.
Are you ready to embark on this journey?
Responsibilities
Partner with Product, Commercial, and Customer Success teams to integrate AI tools into clinical workflows and customer-facing processes
Design and develop AI-powered solutions for medical imaging applications, integrating LLMs, Agentic frameworks, computer vision, and traditional ML approaches
Build full-stack AI prototypes and production systems, including backend APIs, frontend interfaces, and data pipelines
Create and optimize data processing workflows for AI model training, fine-tuning, and evaluation
Develop high-throughput DICOM pipelines for ingesting, preprocessing, and analyzing medical images
Apply MCP (Model Context Protocol) to improve AI model interoperability and performance
Research and prototype emerging AI/ML techniques (e.g., multimodal LLMs) to keep our platform at the forefront of innovation
Own end-to-end AI project execution, from scoping requirements to deployment in clinical environments
Create and maintain comprehensive documentation for AI systems and processes
Continuously evaluate and improve AI model performance based on user feedback and metrics
Desired Skills And Qualifications
BSc/MSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or equivalent technical field
Strong Python programming skills and software development best practices
Experience with containerization technologies like Docker
Familiarity with Agentic frameworks, LLMs, prompt engineering, vector databases, and embedding technologies
Understanding of data processing pipelines and workflows
Ability to build end-to-end AI solutions, from concept to production
Demonstrated experience with full-stack development (frontend, backend, data integration)
Knowledge of AI ethics principles, particularly in healthcare applications
Strong problem-solving abilities and attention to detail
Excellent communication skills for explaining technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders
Self-motivated with ability to work independently and as part of a team
Ability to drive all work in English
Extra points
DICOM expertise and medical data standards (e.g., HL7, FHIR)
Healthcare compliance knowledge (HIPAA, GDPR, GxP)
UI/UX design for clinical tools
Radiology / Medical imaging hands on experience
