AI Implementation Lead
2024-11-15
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank.
Job ID: 27372
Are you ready to help shape the future of AI & Generative AI at Scandinavia 's largest bank, working alongside a dynamic, fast-pased team?
The Group AI Center of Excellence is an established unit within Group Data Management for delivering and enabling AI and Gen AI use cases across the organisation, while creating and providing the underlying technology foundations. This unit manages the Bank's advanced analytics portfolio.
We are now looking for a AI Implementation Lead who is interested in working in the field of advanced analytics (Generative AI and AI) and help business areas prioritize and develop use cases. You will work closely with data scientists, software engineers, and business stakeholders to take AI and Generative AI applications from concept to production.
About this opportunity
Your passion for working with people from both a technical and a business background, coupled with your curiosity for AI and new innovations like Generative AI, makes you well-suited for this position. As Nordea pioneers its way into an AI and Gen AI driven future, you will thrive by embracing a dynamic environment, fostering collaboration, and maintaining an open and adaptable mindset. This role is based in Stockholm, Copenhagen or Helsinki.
What you'll be doing:
* Lead and inspire multiple teams towards success and tangible results
* Enjoy taking initiative and bringing solutions
* Embrace a growth mindset
* Are curious and passionate about AI and Technology
* Enjoy problem solving, and tackling challenges with strategic vision
Our AI team culture is built on collaboration, continuous learning and innovation. We foster an open environment where diverse ideas thrive, encouraging everyone to push the boundaries of technology while supporting each other 's growth.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
What you will be doing:
* Collaborate with Bank's business areas to translate a business need into advanced analytics use case
* Manage the Bank's use case portfolio, applying a proper prioritization approach and allocate resources and funding to the use case teams
* Support use case implementation by tracking projects milestones and KPIs to ensure they are delivered within the define timelines, scope and budget
* Develop operating model and communication plan to guarantee the seamless execution of the project between all internal and external stakeholders
Your experience and background:
* BSc, MSc or PhD in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Administration relevant field, or equivalent practical experience
* 10+ years of experience in Project Management, Data Lead or similar role
* Proven track record of successfully managing and delivering large-scale AI/ IT projects
* Skilled at transforming complex ideas into clear, engaging explanations for senior and executive stakeholders
* Fluent in project management principles and best pratices, being able to apply it to multiple projects, regarthless of the context or topic
* Excellent problem solving skills, being able to engage with cross-fucntional teams to solve any bottlenecks and drive the projects forward
* Strong communication skills, with the ability to prepare and drive presentations in multiple stakeholders meetings incl. clear aligment with C-level executives
* Understanding of AI, GenAI principles and practices, this includes development, deployment and maintenance of advanced analytics models
* Understanding of IT systems, this includes Infrastructure, Cloud, Cybersecurity and other emerging technologies
Other relevant qualifications (not mandatory):
* Knowledge of Data Management and Governance practices, guaranteeing data quality, integrity and security in the Bank
* Understanding of Risk and Responsible AI, with knowledge of AI EU Act and other data privacy and security regulations (e.g., GDPTR)
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 18/12/2024. For more information, you're welcome to contact Romain Pierre-Antoine Witomski.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
