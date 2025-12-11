AI Engineer
2025-12-11
Do you want to join the technological revolution? Tendium is looking for a AI Engineer to join the team.
About TendiumPublic procurement is broken. Thousands of opportunities are buried in fragmented systems, complex documents, and outdated workflows. Organisations miss contracts they should have won simply because they couldn't find them in time or make sense of the data.
At Tendium, we're fixing that. Our AI-powered platform transforms how organizations discover, analyze, and win public sector deals. We turn procurement chaos into competitive advantage.
We're looking for an AI Engineer, someone who cares as much about why we build something as how it's built.
The JobAs an AI Engineer, you will build state-of-the-art solutions using modern LLMs and agentic technologies, applying them directly to real product challenges. You'll take ownership from understanding the problem to deploying and refining features that create meaningful value for users.
You'll work closely with product, design, and engineering to shape what we build. This includes rapid prototyping, exploring current LLM and agentic methods, and turning them into reliable, production-ready systems.
We release early and iterate based on real usage. This role suits someone who enjoys combining strong engineering skills with modern AI methods and who wants to push the boundaries of what our software can do.
What You'll Do
Deeply understand our users and the challenges of navigating complex procurement data
Design, build, and refine AI systems, from prompt-driven models to multi-step agent flows
Own features end to end: discovery, modeling, evaluation, deployment, and iteration
Engineer prompts, model chains, and reasoning workflows that deliver reliable, high-quality results
Integrate AI outputs into product features that users trust and rely on
Collaborate with product and design to explore what AI should accomplish for procurement teams
Balance rapid experimentation with building scalable, maintainable AI systems
What You Bring
A product mindset and the ability to choose the right approach by understanding the problem first
Strong engineering fundamentals, with the ability to work across the stack when needed
Experience designing agentic workflows, retrieval-augmented systems, or evaluation pipelines
Comfort with ambiguity and the ability to turn fuzzy problems into clear, workable solutions
Based in Stockholm or surrounding areas
Fluent in English
Bonus Points
Experience with TypeScript, Python, Node.js, or GraphQL
Experience shipping AI-driven features end to end in a product-led environment
Familiarity with AWS or cloud infrastructure
Experience in a startup or scale-up environment, comfortable when priorities shift
A high degree of autonomy in how you approach your work
How we Work
We're agile but not dogmatic. We ship minimum viable products, iterate based on real feedback, and aim for quality without overengineering. Great ideas come from anywhere, and you'll influence not just what we build, but how we work.
Culture at TendiumWe move fast, stay curious, and take ownership. We're a tight-knit team with a shared drive to fix how public procurement works, and we're just getting started.
Our culture is built on trust, collaboration, and learning. You'll have real responsibility from day one, supported by teammates who challenge you, help you grow, and want to build something meaningful together.
We're Stockholm-based with a hybrid setup, and we make time to connect through regular afterworks, team activities, and the kind of informal conversations that make work feel human.
We hire for talent, potential, and attitude. Different perspectives make the product better, and we're building a team that reflects that.
If you want to build products that actually matter to the people who use them, let's talk.
ApplicationWe look forward to your application. We recruit on an ongoing basis, so apply as soon as possible. Successful candidates will initially be invited to an initial interview where you will have the opportunity to meet the team.
To make this process even more efficient, feel free to sign in to your Connect profile and add your references at any stage.
Please find additional information on our recruitment process here. If you want to know more about our culture and what you can expect when working at Tendium you can read more about it here. Equality and inclusion statement At Tendium, we don't just value diversity, we celebrate it. We're building a workplace where everyone should feel that they belong, where your voice is heard, and your experiences are respected. Different perspectives fuel our creativity and drive innovation, and we're always looking for people who can bring something new to the team. Whoever you are, wherever you're from, we'd love to hear from you. Let's shape the future together. Ersättning
