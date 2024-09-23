AI Data Engineer
2024-09-23
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
At Blue eye Engineering AB, We are more than a product development company, we offer R&D services and high qualified engineers to contribute towards Automotive engineering development and innovations in Europe.
With offices established in Sweden, Italy, India and Mexico we are proud to stamp global footprint delivering quality products and solutions in Automotive R&D. Our promise is to provide the foundation and stepping stones for your future career development in automotive engineering industry.
We have open position for consultant role to work direct onsite as "Data Engineer " to work for a premium electric car brand in Gothenburg-Sweden.
"Are you a visionary software developer with a passion for AI and machine learning? Do you want to lead the development of cutting-edge technologies that will redefine the automotive industry? The role is for an exceptional Gen AI (Agent-Based) Software Developer" The team is dedicated to building a world-leading center for (Gen) AI and machine learning (ML) technologies in the automotive sector. This includes innovations in smart cabin and smart drive technologies, enhancing the user experience with intelligent in-car systems and advanced driver assistance systems. The team's efforts aim to redefine the driving experience through the integration of AI-powered features that improve safety, convenience, and efficiency"
Tasks
Develop and maintain data pipelines to ingest vehicle telematics data, charging station data, environmental data, etc.
Perform data analysis to generate insights on vehicle usage patterns, charging behaviors, and algorithm performance.
Build and deploy machine learning models to predict vehicle energy consumption, vehicle usage, charging behavior, battery degradation, etc.
Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulatory requirements such as GDPR and EU's Data Act.
Stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the field of AI/ML and incorporate the latest ML
technologies into products.
Collaborate with different Feature Teams to help integrate data-driven models into Products.
Qualifications
Bachelor or Master's or PhD in Computer science, Electrical Engineering, Applied Math/Statistics, or a related field.
At least 3+ years of experience in data engineering, machine learning, or related role
Strong proficiency in programming languages such as Python, C/C++, or Java.
Deep knowledge and work experience in ML architectures such as transformers, graph neural networks, and federated learning
In-depth knowledge of machine learning frameworks and libraries (e.g., TensorFlow, PyTorch).
Domain Knowledge in Electric Vehicles, Battery Technology, and EV Energy Management Familiarity with data structures, algorithms, and software engineering best practices
Familiarity with SQL and NoSQL databases
Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to work in a fast-paced, collaborative environment.
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family.
