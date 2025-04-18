AI Architect
Ericsson AB / Datajobb / Karlskrona Visa alla datajobb i Karlskrona
2025-04-18
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Karlskrona
, Lund
, Kävlinge
, Borås
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
Within BCSS SA BOS Engineering PDU D&A, the mission of the Development Group Artificial Intelligence (DG AI) unit is to enable the BSS and OSS product and service portfolio with AI features, with a special focus on the Ericsson Telco IT AI Apps. It includes creating innovative solutions using the latest AI technologies, leading towards an AI-native BSS and OSS portfolio. DG
AI is also responsible for spearheading the use of AI in software development inside BOS Engineering and developing, deploying, and operating Ericsson internal AI tools (e.g., AI-driven troubleshooting).
What you will do:
Reporting to the Head of DG AI, this role is pivotal in aligning AI solutions with business objectives, designing scalable AI architectures, and fostering collaboration across various teams. We would love to hear from you if you are passionate about cutting-edge AI technologies and thrive in a collaborative environment.
• Business Alignment: Translate business goals into actionable AI solutions, ensuring models deliver tangible business value.
• Architecture Design: Define the overall AI software system architecture, focusing on Generative AI-based systems and incorporating modern software engineering practices and cloud-native principles.
• Scalability and Efficiency: Design AI systems capable of handling large data volumes and scaling efficiently in production environments.
• Team Collaboration: Collaborate closely with data scientists, software engineers, and other stakeholders to integrate ML models into applications and systems.
• Technology Evaluation: Stay updated with advancements in AI algorithms, frameworks, and cloud platforms to identify suitable technologies for projects.
• Leadership and Mentorship: Guide and mentor team members on AI best practices and development methodologies.
The skills you bring:
• 10+ years of experience in software development, with at least 3+ years in AI systems engineering.
• Experience in Gen AI-based system engineering, including MLOps, LLMOps, RAGOps, including hands-on experience with LLMs, embedding models, LLM Orchestration frameworks (e.g. Langchain), and Agentic frameworks (e.g., LangGraph).
• Strong programming skills in Python.
• Experience with cloud platforms, especially AWS.
• Thrives on accountability and is motivated to achieve beyond expectations.
• Collaborative mindset, with the ability to work effectively as part of a team.
• Authentic, courageous, and inspiring technical leadership.
• A customer-first mindset, proactively embedding this approach within the team. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "763612-43324735". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Elzbieta Penpeska 00000 Jobbnummer
9294847