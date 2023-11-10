AI - ingenjör till Axis
Framtiden i Sverige AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2023-11-10
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Framtiden i Sverige AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Kävlinge
, Malmö
, Eslöv
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to work with a strongt team that thrives together? Are you a fan of Artificial intelligence and embedded systems? Then you can be a part of challenging and interesting work with AI.
YOUR WORK
This team of 7 persons works with artificial intelligence with Axis cameras. Some cameras needs to have the ability to detect deviations that you have trained the camera to detect. Your main work will not involve training AI, but you will work more with the infrastructure of deep learning. You will work in the borderland between cloud and embedded systems. Regardless of whether we are talking about AI in the cloud or for built-in applications in cameras the inference engine running the applications must have a short response time, low power consumption and a small footprint. Your ambition is to find the best solution for this. You will be encouraged to take control and ownership of your work; your creativity is always promoted! At the same time, you will be surrounded by experienced and supporting colleagues.
YOUR PROFILE
You have a genuine interest in AI technology and embedded systems. You are excited to know more about the toolchains and love the craft of engineering. We want too meet you who is creative and takes initiativ to find the answers you are looking for. We also see that you can communicate well with colleagues and we hope that you, like us, strive for a prestige-free climate and succeed as a team.
Qualifications:
• Master of Engineering in a relevant area such as data science or electronics with specialization AI
• Good knowledge in Python programming
• Fluent in English
Nice to have:
• Linux and Git/GitHub
• Your own projects relevant for this role
• Experienced with embedded c or c++
ABOUT AXIS
Axis is a network technology company and industry leader, that offers solutions in video surveillance, access control, intercom, and audio systems. Axis has 4000 employees in over 50 countries and partners worldwide. Openness might be a buzz word in other companies, but at Axis this is the core of who we are. Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. We have realized that great ideas can come from anywhere. This is why we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate. If you are a person that likes to get involved and make a difference and nudge the world a little bit in the right direction, you will find a home with us.
We want you to enjoy working with us! Therefore, we offer great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, classic Swedish fika on Fridays, breakfast every day, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances, your very own Axis bicycle and relocation assistance if needed - just to name a few.
ABOUT FRAMTIDEN AB
Framtiden is a recruitment company working with both staffing and recruitment, we want to make a difference in people's lives. We make difference by helping people finding the right job and the right colleague. We are specialized in recruiting the right talents to the right company. Framtiden is located in 7 cities in Sweden and in Oslo.
For this position you will be employed by Framtiden and work as a consultant at Axis for about 6 month with the possibility to be directly hired by Axis.
TERMS
Start date: Flexible, as soon as possible
City: Lund
Work hours: Full-time, office hours Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ZR_48457_JOB". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Framtiden i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556686-5142), http://www.framtiden.com Arbetsplats
Framtiden AB Kontakt
Vickie Lindgren vickie.lindgren@framtiden.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Framtiden i Sverige AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8255163