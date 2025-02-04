Agile Product Owner
2025-02-04
About the team:
Are you the kind of person who is passionate about connectivity solutions, entertainment systems, amplifiers & speakers, android systems, apps and what can happen when you merge technologies from different areas? Would you like to use your passion in the automotive industry and be part of the digital transformation leap?
You can be a part of this if you join us at Connectivity - Entertainment and Connected Services (EACS), where we are in the heart of this. We work with our android based HMI heavy Service and Entertainment head unit. We develop the on-board application and the connected services.
Connectivity is a key enabler for the future of the Volvo Group. Our services and connected android system is enabling new features in the entertainment productivity and uptime field.
Roles and Responsibilities:
The main purpose of this role is to manage the development and the maintenance of the products during their whole product life cycle & to maintain the products roadmap. The Agile Product Owner is globally responsible for a subset of the Entertainment and Connected Services software products, both the product 's functional platform and the software product quality.
The Agile Product Owner should have a strong foot-hold in the software development team as well as with stakeholders and Product Manager for the Entertainment and Connected Services and continuously balance what is on top of the agenda. We believe that you as a person have a broad technical know-how combined with very good people skills and a strong belief in agile methods. You have a strong ability to inspire, develop and motivate individuals and teams. Within Connectivity we apply the SAFe framework
You will be working with:
* Building, editing, and maintaining the team backlogs with input from stakeholders such as system architects, work streams, engineers, other POs etc.
* Secure alignment with stakeholders and Product Manager for Entertainment and Connected Services.
* Develop & maintain the products' roadmap and support in developing Entertainment and Connected Services' strategies and overall roadmap.
* To represent the customer and ensure that the teams deliver value to the business.
* Balance different product's requirements, such as platform vs business. I.e., ensuring we get the optimum level of QDCF (Quality, Delivery, Cost & Feature)
* Have a strong foot-hold in the development team as well as with stakeholders and Product Manager for the Entertainment and Connected Services.
* Lead and continuously support in developing the processes, methods and tools that are used by the Entertainment and Connected Services to continuously improve.
* Ensure that the department's SW solutions, products, and projects area are developed and delivered in an optimal way.
Requirements & qualifications:
* Master of Science in Computer Science, Electronics or equivalent
* Minimum 7 years of automotive experience
* Experience of agile methods, such as SCRUM, and KANBAN.
* Experience of working with HMI & UX is meriting.
* Experience of truck customers and users is meriting.
* Experience from IT development is an asset.
* Experience from SW development in truck or car industry within the area of connected services is highly meriting.
Come, join us as we take our solutions into a new era and make modern life possible. Let's drive progress together.
For further information, please contact, Group Manager Annica Öman - Entertainment and Connected Services at annica.oman@volvo.com
Last application date: 25th Feb 2025
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
