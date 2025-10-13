Agile Delivery Lead
2025-10-13
Company Description
Inter IKEA Group brings together: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organisation. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Together, we create a workplace where everyone feels free to be themselves - to experiment, try new ways, and dare to ask, "What if...?" We believe in everyday personal growth and offer the opportunity to develop your career globally. At IKEA we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people". We give down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles. We offer this position in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of challenges and development opportunities.
Job Description
We are looking for somebody with a passion for how to work, with energy to simplify ways of working! We see that you are highly driven by development and constantly being on the way. You dare to think differently and you have an agile approach and adapt as we go. You are interested in process way of working, digitalization and finding new ways of working and are highly motivated to do this by leading business through people and collaborate and interact with different stakeholders.
You should have the ability to lead, coach, motivate and influence teams and individual team members particularly in complex and challenging environments working with product management teams while possessing a good knowledge of agile/scrum methodology, including key events and artefacts. With strong problem-solving skills with ability to navigate through blockers and obstacles you continuously improve and shape the agile approach to suit the team and context.
More specifically, in this role you will be accountable for:
Responsible for the adoption of lean and agile principles so teams are effective in achieving its purpose, creating and delivering customer and business value to IKEA, by facilitating and coaching agile ways of working in an environment of transformation.
Provide coaching, guidance and training for teams and leaders in order to adopt, implement and improve agile ways of working.
Facilitate collaboration and alignment between teams in order to secure engagement around shared business objectives.
Coach and mentor on how to mitigate and resolve dependencies in multi-team deliveries with shared business objectives.
Identify and diagnose issues in the team's way of working, by tracking and using empirical data to produce objective measures and ensure continuous improvement.
Educate and help members of the team to understand how they can contribute to becoming a high performing team.
Provide transparency and visibility on the team's activity/progress to be able to quickly respond to change.
Support the team in finding and maintaining a sense of psychological safety in the everyday work environment and team members in finding and maintaining a healthy work/life balance.
Be a contributing part of the team, making sure that every member can deliver efficiently and with high quality.
In this role you will report to our Platform Area Manager in Data & Technology.
Qualifications
We are on the journey to transform our digital capabilities, bringing core business processes, people, data & technology together - an enabler for IKEA to become an even better home furnishing company in the future. A journey that needs passionate people who embrace change, dare to question and want to make a difference. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things.
We're doing some amazing things in IKEA Supply chain; therefore, we need some amazing people - this position is not an exception.
We are looking for a pragmatic and adaptable person with strong willpower, curious and able to build relationships to establish strong trust between the Supply Data & Technology department and its stakeholders.
We expect you to be able to guide co-workers and teams to adopt agile ways of working to improve productivity, quality, and value generation. You are strong in managing changes and have interpersonal skills with the ability to build trustful relationships with colleagues of different seniority levels across the organization and across countries.
You can understand the complexity of IKEA business and the role of data and technology as an integrated part of the business. You have proven experience and knowledge in:
Experience of working in agile teams
Expert level of understanding of lean and agile development practices and ways of working
Extensive knowledge of group dynamics, servant leadership, and empowered teams
Extensive knowledge of the psychology of teams and group dynamics
Good knowledge of product-orientation approach
Good knowledge of agile frameworks
Good knowledge of software development practices and execution
Good knowledge of stakeholder management and communication techniques
Additional information
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application in English and we only handle application sent in via our recruitment system. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidate. This position is a permanent role and is based in Älmhult or Malmö, Sweden.
We look forward to receiving your application no later than 3rd November 2025.
For more information about the position, please contact Platform Area Manager in Supply Data & Technology, Ilaria Tamburriello at ilaria.tamburriello@inter.ikea.com
. For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Specialist Katie Pettersson at katie.pettersson2@inter.ikea.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-03
E-post: katie.pettersson2@inter.ikea.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Ikeagatan 1
343 36 ÄLMHULT
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB
9553419