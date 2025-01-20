AdTech Specialist
2025-01-20
At Viaplay Group, we entertain millions of people every day through our streaming services, radio networks, and TV channels. We believe in the power of content not just as a way of telling stories and touching lives, but also expanding worlds.
We're looking for the best people to join us on our journey. Right now, we're searching for anAdTech Specialist in our Stockholmoffice -are you ready to hit play on an exciting career change?
The Role
The Ad-Tech Specialist will focus on the technical infrastructure, operations, and development of our digital ad technology platforms & processes. This role ensures seamless ad delivery, system stability, and alignment of technical capabilities with business objectives.
The specialist will participate in the Product Area Leadership Team to advise on, define, and address ad-monetization opportunities and challenges across multiple teams, contributing to our Product Roadmap and Strategy, as well as our Ways of Working.
The specialist will also play a proactive role in driving innovation, automation, and resilience within the AdTech ecosystem.
Responsibilities:
Manage and optimize Viaplay's AdTech configurations and integrations, ensuring system stability and scalability
Troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues across platforms and devices
Ensure a robust AdTech infrastructure
Spearhead automation initiatives for routine tasks such as campaign monitoring, reporting, and error detection
Collaborate with data teams to ensure accurate ad-tracking, attribution, and performance analytics
Act as the primary technical liaison for the whole Viaplay technical organization providing expert guidance
What we're looking for
We understand you may feel confident ticking certain boxes more than others and that's why we always keep an open mind in our recruitment process. But, in order to thrive in this role, we do believe you'll have at least some experience in the following:
Extensive experience with ad management systems
Proficient in communicating complex data scenarios
Experience of developing and maintaining comprehensive technical documentation, including troubleshooting guides and system configurations
Strong understanding of digital video environments
It's a bonus if you have:
Experience with the FreeWheel TV platform
Experience in system automation through API use
What we offer you We've got you covered! 30 days of paid vacation every year,an attractive pension and insurance scheme, and generous parental leave pay lift.
Your wellbeing matters. We provide you with various wellbeing initiatives includingwellness allowance.
A safe space to grow and up-skill. Our learning culture puts you in the driver's seat of your own development.
An innovative environment with Hack Days once a year. This week-long initiative allows you to think outside the box and deliver creative, technical solutions that (more often than not) go on to be implemented, either in our product or our ways of working.
Entertainment is what we love, and entertainment is what we do. So, unlimited access to Viaplay seems only fair for you to get to know the product -including serier & viewing events, new release movie rentals, linear channels and more.
Hit play today
If this feels like your kind of challenge, make sure you apply by attaching your CV here -you may also want to add your LinkedIn profile. Please don't send us your application via email because we won't be able to accept it. We do, however, welcome any questions you may have about this particular position. Want to learn more about who we are and what we do? Check out our careers page or follow us on Instagram!
