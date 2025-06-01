Admissions Officer
Steam Education Holding AB / Skolassistentjobb / Göteborg Visa alla skolassistentjobb i Göteborg
2025-06-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Steam Education Holding AB i Göteborg
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
A World-Class British Education School
The British School in Gothenburg will offer the prestigious UK National Curriculum from Reception through A-Levels, providing world-class education in a nurturing, inclusive environment .With a dedicated team of UK-trained teachers and a purpose-built modern campus, the school aims to serve both local and international families seeking academic excellence and a global outlook.
Why Choose Us?
At The British School in Gothenburg we resolutely believe that success stems from exceptional teaching practices, attentive administration, wonderful families and responsible students.
Great teachers inspire great students. That's why at The British School in Gothenburg, we pay close attention to how we train and support both our new and experienced educators. We know just how rewarding a teaching career can be, when educators have the right support and opportunities to develop.
The British School in Gothenburg is currently seeking an Admissions Officer to be a crucial member of the Admissions and Marketing department with responsibility for the recruitment and admissions of students to the school.
Responsibilities you will hold as Admissions Officer:
- Act as first point of contact for prospective families providing a professional, efficient, and welcoming customer service.
- Responsible for fielding, filtering, and effectively responding to enquiries, received via telephone, email (admissions mailbox), and in person.
- Undertake regular and timely follow-up to all enquiries, visits, and applications to meet minimum response times.
- Proactively, personalise responses to enquiries, sending information to prospective families, keeping them updated with regards to the status of their application.
- Ensure enquires are processed efficiently into the CRM and all files are up to date.
- Ensure all required documents are received from applicants.
- Support Marketing activities. Support any administrative duties as required.
Experience & Qualifications required:
BA Marketing or similar qualification is preferred. A strong level of experience within a similar admissions, sales or marketing role and environment. Great customer service experience Experience working within schools of education is preferred.
If this sounds like an opportunity you'd like to explore further, please apply now with an up-to-date CV.
Our Policy
We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expect all staff, volunteers and other third parties to share this commitment.
Safer recruitment practice and pre-employment background checks will be undertaken before any: appointment is confirmed. Ersättning
by agreement Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "2025/7". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Steam Education Holding AB
(org.nr 559169-3071) Arbetsplats
The British School in Gothenburg Jobbnummer
9367973