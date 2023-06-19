Administrator for a client in Stockholm
2023-06-19
Our customer is looking for an administrator at the Group Treasury department.
In this role you will be part of a small team who values teamwork and makes sure the tasks gets done.
Job assignments:
• Processing of all financial transactions at Group Treasury, internal as well as external
• Wide internal and external contacts with customers counterparts
• Administration acts as the single point of contact for administrative matters
• Responsible for short term liquidity forecasting, statutory statistic reporting and margin calls management
• Making sure the customer fulfill its obligations
• Making sure all transactions are matched, settled and paid on time
• Testing of the Treasury System in connection with system upgrades
Requirements:
• Relevant University degree
• Experience within treasury
Personlity traits:
• Well-structured
• Good communication skills
• Enthusiastic
• Trustworthy
• Good team player
Start: 2023-08-21
End: 2023-11-10
Deadline: 2023-06-29
Location: Stockholm/Hybrid
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market.
