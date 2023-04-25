Administrator - Transport & Logistics
2023-04-25
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
Job Description
We are now looking for a Transport & Logistics Administrator to our client in Västerås. Your job will be to ensure inbound and /or outbound product delivery and tracking. Ensures shipments are sent on time and according to defined plan and schedule.
Your tasks will include, but are not limited to:
• Arrange customs documents.
• Contact and communicate with customs brokers and customs agencies - specify the need and provide necessary details about goods that is subject to shipment.
• Prepare packing lists.
• Issue shipping invoice (SAP access-special shipping module in SAP).
• Arrange transportation (ASR = air, see, road) - either directly or in collaboration with AA logistic, ask for offers from transportation companies, select the way of transport for optimum cost.
• Coordinate receipt of goods from suppliers, to make it ready for shipment.
• Understand Letter of Credit to be able to act according to LC conditions for various customers.
• Support PMs when presenting logistic related documents to the bank.
• Understand INCOTERMs (understand corresponding settings in SAP and other applications).
• Support during tender preparation with shipment and logistic set up and cost estimate.
• Prepare a shipping time plan for the project.
• Act as a point of contact for issues during transportation (damage, delays, other).
Company Description
Our customer is developing the world's energy system to become more sustainable and flexible. They help customers in the energy and industrial sectors with innovative solutions and services worldwide.
About JobBusters
JobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
Qualifications
• Previous experience as Administrator in Transport & Logistics.
• Understand different ways of packing and advantages/disadvantages for safe transport and cost optimization.
• Fluency in English, written and spoken is required.
When you join JobBusters
As a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us and we offer, among other things, a digital solution that helps our employees find tools to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life.
Personal qualities
As an Administrator in Logistics & Transport, it is advantageous if you meet these qualities:
• Closely cooperate with the project team to be able to follow the project schedule and execute the tasks on time and completely.
• Act independently and proactively.
• Organization skills.
• Work under the time pressure.
Independent, pro-actively supporting, used to work under time pressure.
• Involvement during tendering stage - estimation of cost and time for transport and logistic.
Full time position, 40 hours per week. The position will start in the middle of May, and the assignment is expected to run until 2023-12-31, with possible extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant, and work for our client in Västerås. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing! Ersättning
