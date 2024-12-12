Administrative Assistant
2024-12-12
Job Overview:
Reporting to the Site Construction Manager and providing administrative support to the wider CMT team. This role will be building strong partnerships and relationships with internal and external stakeholders to deliver excellent customer centric business support across all functions and levels of the project leadership. This role requires an individual who can work autonomously to provide a tailored support service
Responsibilities
Key Tasks and Responsibilities:
Providing general office management and planning
Provide general admin support to the CMT team
Provide transport to and from project gate office
Managing camp / accommodation booking processes
Manage travel arrangements - transport from and to gate office, book R&R travel in partnership with Amex travel team, manage travel arrangements for business visitors in partnership with Amex travel team and Home office admin team
Creating and maintaining the project's electronic folders, filing and admin systems
Preparing reports and presentations using MS Office applications
Taking, formally capturing, and distributing minutes of meetings where required
Requisitioning of stationery, office equipment, PPE etc
Compiling team reports on a weekly, bi-weekly and monthly basis where necessary, and arranging the review and distribution of the reports
Write and edit text - such as, but not limited to, letters, memos, reports
Compiling and verifying expense reports to comply with company policy and issue to Accounts Payable
Compiling and verifying allowance forms to comply with company policy and issue to HR
Organising set-up requirements for new starters including IT equipment, software, desk allocation etc
Perform a variety of research functions and use computer programs to produce reports, spreadsheets, and presentations
Type and proofread documents, correspondence, and forms
Carry out varied assigned tasks requiring knowledge of office protocol, demonstrating an understanding of the organization, policy programs, and procedures related to the work of the office
Coordinate and set up meetings and conferences
Arrange travel and work on special projects
Maintain the schedule of one or more individuals
Set up and maintain manual and electronic filing systems
Answer the telephone, take, and relay messages, and address routine and non-critical issues or routes to the appropriate person
Coordinate and process general administrative work such as time sheets, vacation requests, supply requisitions, etc.
Photocopy, fax, and scan documents as required
Assure of effective mail and package distribution
Assist employees and managers with general administrative requests
Qualifications
Essential Qualifications and Education:
Minimum A Level (or equivalent)
Preferred but not essential to have experience in similar role.
Experience in MS Office, (Excel, Word and PowerPoint) and SharePoint
Able to communicate in both English and Swedish
High school diploma or equivalent
2 to 4 years of experience working in an administrative assistant role, preferably in a large corporation
Advanced knowledge of MS Office and other related software skills required; Advanced skills in operating a personal computer, various printers, fax machines, scanners, and other office equipment are necessary
Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
In-depth knowledge of business procedures, letters, and report formats
Able to read and comprehend instructions, and write correspondence and memos
Able to effectively present information to co-workers and the public
Strong organizational, multitasking, attention to detail, and interpersonal skills
Able to work well with all levels of internal management and staff as well as clients
Preferred Qualifications and Education:
Helpful nature with a positive can-do attitude
Pro-active approach and full of energy
Comfortable dealing with a wide range of people of all levels and backgrounds, approachable with strong communication and listening skills
Flexible and adaptable to change in business demands & priorities
Exceptional administration skills and an eye for accuracy and detail
Prepared to go the extra mile when required
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-11
E-post: jennie.edlund@airswift.com
AIR Employment Services Sweden Filial
961 40 BODEN
