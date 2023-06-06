Administration at Bohusläns taxi ab
, Färgelanda
, Dals-Ed
, Vänersborg
, Bengtsfors
Job Responsibilities:
1. Handling administrative tasks such as answering phone calls, emails, and managing files
Providing assistance to drivers and assisting in managing their schedules
2. Taking care of financial tasks such as managing invoices, payments, and expenses
3. Assisting in managing the company's social media accounts
4. Providing a high level of customer service to passengers and drivers
About Bohusläns taxi ab:
Bohusläns taxi ab is a leading taxi company in the region, offering reliable and efficient transportation services to customers in Sweden and beyond. We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional customer service and operating a fleet of well-maintained vehicles. As a member of our team, you will have the opportunity to work with a dedicated and experienced team that is committed to providing the best possible service to our customers.
If you are passionate about providing excellent customer service, have administration skills, we encourage you to apply for this position at Bohusläns taxi ab. Please send your CV and a cover letter to the email address .
We look forward to hearing from you!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-26
E-post: Sweden1ahmad@gmail.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Mellerudsgatan 16
464 31 MELLERUD
Ahmad masoud Sweden1ahmad@gmail.com
