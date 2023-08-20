Adas Sensor Analytics Engineer
2023-08-20
ADAS Sensor Analytics Engineer
You will be part of a smaller team within Autonomous Drive and be responsible for Sensor Analytics for various ADAS functions.
In this role you:
• Perform analysis of sensor functions (Perception & Localization)
• Verify and validate the sensing system
• Develop data analytics test suites
• Collaborate with other teams and technical areas
Skills Required:
• Master's degree in Mechatronics / Control Systems / Embedded Systems or similar
• Requirement Management
• Skilled in Automation
• Open loop replay & data analytics
• Fluent in English both written and spoken
• OxTS RT range systems
• Sensor configuration
• Sensor data logging systems
• Data engineering pipelines
• Skilled in tools such as; Python, Git, SystemWeaver and Jama
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills
• Plus if you have C/CE Driving license
Experience Required:
· A few years of work experience within the automotive industry
• Experience in working with both the sensor system & analytics of the sensing function performance
• A plus if you have expreince from HiL verification of sensor system
• Used to working in a global environment
Additional info:
