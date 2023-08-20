Adas Sensor Analytics Engineer

Integro Consulting AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-08-20


ADAS Sensor Analytics Engineer
You will be part of a smaller team within Autonomous Drive and be responsible for Sensor Analytics for various ADAS functions.
In this role you:
• Perform analysis of sensor functions (Perception & Localization)
• Verify and validate the sensing system
• Develop data analytics test suites
• Collaborate with other teams and technical areas
Skills Required:
• Master's degree in Mechatronics / Control Systems / Embedded Systems or similar
• Requirement Management
• Skilled in Automation
• Open loop replay & data analytics
• Fluent in English both written and spoken
• OxTS RT range systems
• Sensor configuration
• Sensor data logging systems
• Data engineering pipelines
• Skilled in tools such as; Python, Git, SystemWeaver and Jama
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills
• Plus if you have C/CE Driving license
Experience Required:
· A few years of work experience within the automotive industry
• Experience in working with both the sensor system & analytics of the sensing function performance
• A plus if you have expreince from HiL verification of sensor system
• Used to working in a global environment
Additional info:
We schedule interviews on a rolling basis so do not wait until end date.

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "ADAS Sensor Analytics Eng".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Integro Consulting AB (org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1V, vån 2 (visa karta)
417 01  GÖTEBORG

Arbetsplats
Göteborg

Jobbnummer
8043418

