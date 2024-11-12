Adas/ad Testing Engineer
About xpertec:
Xpertec Solutions is a premium consultants and recruitment solution provider with customers and operations all over Sweden. Our mission is to connect businesses with skilled professionals who can contribute to their growth and success. With our extensive network and industry expertise, we streamline the recruitment process and save businesses time and effort.
About the role:
As an ADAS/AD Test Engineer you will be a part of our expert team of consultants working towards Automotive Embedded SW Engineering clients.
You are specialized in Test and test development of ADAS/AD functions and systems. In this position, you will have a key role in developing a software test automation framework for running tests in different environments. Together with your team you will create and improve existing test methods and find new ways of working with remote teams in Sweden.
Key Responsibilities:
Design test strategies and test plans for given requirements (What, How and Where to test SIL, MIL, HIL)
Hands-on setting up the test environments and remote test rigs
Develop a test automation framework to run the tests in
Analyse and reporting results in a defined form
Solve problems and offer improvement ideas
Automate test scripts and work with HIL setups to execute test procedures in a closed-loop model environment
Set up test automation in the CI pipeline
Write requirements-based test cases
Assure test coverage, requirement tracing and result reporting
Bug reporting and assisting in fault finding
SW engineering and best practices related to source code control, unit testing, CI/CD
Education & Experience:
MS or BS degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or a proven equivalent in experience
Minimum of 3 years of experience working with AD/ADAS functions/systems
Experience in test automation for embedded system
Experience working with tools such as Git, Gerrit and/or Jenkins
HIL test automation in Robot Framework or similar
Ability to read and understand both C/C++ and model-based code (Simulink)
Experience from working with Vector tools (Canalyzer, CANoe etc)
Understanding of DevOps principles
Excellent skills in Python
Experience from agile way of working and an understanding of frameworks such as SAFE
Self-organized and goal-oriented
Very good knowledge of English (written and spoken) is essential
Excellent communication skills
Preferred Skills:
Good skills in C++
Experience in ASPICE
Experience of V-model in development and test
What we offer:
We offer an enriching and lucrative opportunity for the next step in advancement of your career. We take pride in matching a role that suits your skill set and serves the need of our client. We support a balanced and well-adjusted work lifestyle, flexible work locations and hybrid working options.
Be inspired to grow within the role, experience the freedom to be yourself and the ability to watch your ideas come to life. We encourage transparent communication. Så ansöker du
