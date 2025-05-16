Active Directory Specialist
Assignment Overview
We are looking to expand our team responsible for managing on-premises Active Directory infrastructure. The role involves a combination of operational support and strategic development aimed at enhancing and evolving the existing environment.
Responsibilities and Required Expertise:
Proven expertise in managing and supporting Microsoft Active Directory (on-prem) environments.
Capable of designing, implementing, and maintaining infrastructure solutions independently.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to engage effectively with various stakeholders.
Strong team collaboration skills and a proactive approach to achieving results.
Skilled in balancing technical implementation with business requirements.
Fluency in English, both verbal and written.
Work Arrangement:
Hybrid model - primarily remote, with regular in-person collaboration scheduled on Tuesdays.
Qualifications:
Relevant education in IT or equivalent hands-on experience within the field.
Additional Merit:
Proficiency in Swedish is considered advantageous.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
