Accounts Payable Specialist
2023-10-17
Job Description
We are now looking for a Financial Assistant / Accounts Payable Specialist to one of our well-known banking clients.
In this role, you will:
• Be responsible for processing, verifying, and coding invoices.
• Keeping record of and monitoring expenses.
• Monthly cost accruals.
• Monthly cost variance analysis.
Company Description
Our customer is a Swedish bank with operations in both the Nordic and Baltic countries. They offer digital solutions for everyday economics to more extensive financial advice, both for private and corporate customers. At our customer you will be part of an innovative journey and flexible solutions to create a superior customer experience. The headquarters is located in Stockholm.
Qualifications
• You have an academic degree.
• You have a few years of experience working in a similar role.
• You are fluent in Swedish and English in speech and writing.
Personal qualities
You should be a flexible and social person who can adapt well to a changing environment. It is also important to be able to work in a structured and solution-oriented manner, to meet deadlines, and to be accurate and responsible when dealing with your tasks.
Admission and Application
Full time position, 40 hours per week. The position will start as soon as possible, and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-09-27, with possible extension. For this assignment you will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant at our client. Submit your application in English today, as interviews are ongoing.
