Accounting & Reporting Manager to Beyond Gravity Gothenburg
2025-03-19
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Beyond Gravity is not your typical space company. We're a unique blend of agility, speed, and innovation, fusing a start-up mindset with decades of industry expertise and a track record of 100% mission success. Our dynamic team of over 1700 professionals, spread across 13 locations in six countries, is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is technically feasible. We're not just building crucial products for the satellites and launchers industry, we're helping to improve life on earth.
Your Crew
Are you an unpretentious and curious professional with a passion for accounting and reporting? Beyond Gravity's accounting and reporting department is a harmonious and collaborative crew of five dedicated colleagues, and we are excited to welcome a new Accounting and Reporting Manager to our team in Gothenburg.
Your Mission
As a team player at heart, you will bring your expertise in accounting, administration, and business transactions to contribute to our success. This role offers a diverse and broad experience, where you will manage all aspects of accounting and reporting for a legal entity. You will thrive in this position if you enjoy both having a comprehensive overview and dig into the finer details.
Accounting & Reporting, where you will oversee all accounting and reporting activities for a legal entity, such as:
• Adhering to Swedish GAAP and Swiss accounting principles.
• Optimizing accounting and reporting processes.
• Conducting month-end and year-end closings, and reporting data into the consolidation tool.
• Handling external statutory financial reporting and income taxes.
• Preparing guidelines for financial reporting, accounting requirements, and implementation.
• Serving as the primary contact for external auditors.
• Ensuring compliance with Internal Control and enhancing processes as needed.
• Performing ad-hoc analysis and managing special projects.
• Supporting business units with accounting matters.
• Acting as the key user for ERP system.
Your Story
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in accounting, finance, business administration or equal
• You have at least 5 years of progressive experience in accounting and finance, preferably in an international environment.
• It is a merit if you have worked in a manufacturing company and/or with project accounting
• You have worked in large-scale ERP system. It is a merit if you have experience of SAP.
• You are proficient in Microsoft Office Excel.
• You have strong analytical and effective problem-solving skills to identify and correct issues.
• You possess process-oriented thinking.
• You are a service-minded team player with good communication skills.
• You work independently and conscientiously, demonstrating integrity and trust in all your actions.
Why Beyond Gravity?
• To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally.
• You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
• We offer a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with!
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. Propel your career to new heights by applying before 09/04/2025. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
For questions regarding the position please contact: Anna Kuthy | Anna.Kuthy@beyondgravity.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact: Veronica Johannesen | veronica.johannesen@beyondgravity.com
Applications by e-mail cannot be considered. We do not accept dossiers from recruitment agencies for this position.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556134-2204), https://www.beyondgravity.com/en
Solhusgatan 11 (visa karta
412 76 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9232745