Accounting Assistant - Intern
Airmiz AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Stockholm
2022-12-23
Airmee is one of Europe's fastest growing logistics startups transforming last-mile delivery, backed by some of Sweden's biggest investors and entrepreneurs. We help e-commerce by leveraging machine learning and powerful proprietary research-based technology to provide convenient and fast e-commerce deliveries in urban areas same day or as fast as within the hour.
If you enjoy working in an entrepreneurial and rapidly-evolving environment, this role is for you.
What are we looking for?
We are looking for a motivated and enthusiastic intern as an Accounting Assistant part time position to join our team!
What will you be doing?
The initial responsibilities involve executing tasks such as:
• Reconciliations of accounts receivable and accounts payables
• Handling of debt collection and reminders
• Answering questions regarding customer invoices
• Responsible for the self-billing process
• Handling the bill payment process, updating the bank and reconciling accounts
• Ongoing accounting and reconciliations in financial statements
You will have close cooperation with the rest of the finance team and assist the team in various administrative tasks.
What skills and experience do you need?
• Ongoing Post-secondary studies from a university or university of applied sciences (yrkeshögskola)
• Highly organized with exceptional eye for details
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and Swedish
• A team player with great collaboration skills
• Thrive in a fast-paced environment where you get to influence how we work together
• Can push us and be pushed as well without being offended. We love to be proven wrong, and you should too. It's the only way to grow
Our office is located in central Stockholm.
At Airmee, we aim to make cities more convenient and sustainable by optimizing urban logistics. We think differently and we welcome people from all backgrounds who seek the opportunity to help build a future where everyone and everything can move independently. Ersättning
