About us
We are fast-growing company that offers service and solutions for the renewable energy industry. We work closely together with each customer to understand their needs to design a solution that is tailored to their specific requirements. From initial site assessment to installation and maintenance, we are committed to delivering the highest level of service and support. We are a based in Sweden but work globally with an international dedicated workforce.
Accountant (full time)
We are now looking for a dedicated and meticulous accountant who wants to be part of our team and contribute to the company's continued success. As accountant at MS Wincon AB, you will have an important role in the company's finance function. You work closely together with our Chief Financial Officer, CFO.
Main tasks
• Daily bookkeeping and accounting, including accounts payable and receivable
• Invoicing
• Payroll management and payroll reporting
• Tax management and preparation of annual reports
• Analysis of financial reports and key figures
• Handling of VAT and tax returns
• Handling of tax issues related to our international workforce and business
• Reconciliation of accounts and follow-up of financial transactions
• Cooperation with external auditors and authorities
• Other administrative tasks, if necessary
Qualifications
• Bachelor's degree in accounting or finance or equivalent with 1-2 years of experience
• Good accounting and bookkeeping skills
• Experience of Payroll administration
• Experience of tax, VAT and preparation of annual reports
• Very good knowledge of Excel and experience of working with financial systems (e.g. Visma)
• Experience of international tax rules and labor laws is a strong merit
Personal qualities
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
• Ability to work independently as well as part of a team
• Good ability to communicate effectively in Swedish and English (orally and in writing)
We offer you
• to become a part of our mission for sustainability: clean energy for generations to come
• a global team of diverse colleagues who share the passion for renewable energy
• personal and professional development to grow within our organization
• competitive compensation and flexible working hours
• modern office facilities
We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees
Apply
Welcome to send in your application with CV and cover letter. Write "Accountant" in the subject line. Interviews take place on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled quickly.
