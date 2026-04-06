Account Manager
ABB AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Malmö Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Malmö
2026-04-06
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At ABB, we help industries run leaner and cleaner-and every person here makes that happen. You'll be empowered to lead, supported to grow, and proud of the impact we create together. Join us and help run what runs the world.
This position reports to: Sales Manager
Account manager - ABB Motion, Drive Products
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges through technology, innovation, and collaboration. Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
We are now looking for an Account manager to join our Motion, Drive Products sales team in Sweden. Possible placement locations in Gothenburg, Jönköping or Malmö.
About the role
Are you a true sales hunter who thrives on finding new prospects and winning new business. This could be the right next step for you, especially if you're eager to play a key part in shaping our market presence and taking full ownership of your sales plan.
In this role, you will join an experienced and collaborative sales team, working closely with colleagues and factories across Europe and globally to deliver strong, competitive solutions to our customers.
You will be responsible for driving growth through new customers, with full ownership of your sales plan and targets. The role includes a company car and a performance-based sales bonus. Additionally, you will have access to ongoing training and development programs, with clear pathways for career progression within ABB-offering ambitious candidates the opportunity to grow and advance their careers.
Your main responsibilities
Drive new business development and sales growth within drives and automation products.
Create and execute a clear sales plan to achieve your business targets.
Identify new business opportunities by analyzing market trends, customer needs, and industry developments.
Build and develop strong relationships within the organization to optimize the business development in the business area while also representing ABB's broader offering.
Collaborate closely with the wider sales team, internal experts, and back-office functions to deliver strong customer solutions.
We believe you have
A Hunt focused sales profile, you are comfortable with cold outreach, rejection, and long decision-making cycles.
A strong track record in managing complex sales processes, preferably with OEM channel sales and technical sales.
A structured, self-driven, and proactive way of working, with strong communication skills in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
A genuine interest in technology and a willingness to learn; experience with motors, drives, PLCs, or automation is a strong advantage, as is an engineering background.
Positive, entrepreneurial mindset with the ability to solve problems in a structured and collaborative manner, and proven ability to develop and manage customer relationships at all levels.
More about ABB Motion
ABB Motion provides pioneering technology, products, solutions, and services that help industrial customers improve energy efficiency, increase safety and reliability, and maintain precise process control. The portfolio includes motors, generators, and drives for a wide range of industrial applications.
Contact and application
The hiring manager for this role is Erik Otterheim.
Union representatives:
Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg
Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen
Ledarna: Lenny Larsson
For all other questions, please contact Talent Partner Joacim Jonasson.
Last day to apply: 25 April. Please note that selection is made on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the final application date. We appreciate applications submitted in PDF format.
Please note that employment at ABB Sweden is subject to a successful pre-employment screening, including reference checks, a drug test, and, where applicable, an extended background check.
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today or visit https://www.abb.com
to learn more about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://www.abb.com/global/en
Boplatsgatan 8 (visa karta
)
213 76 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Boplatsgatan 8, Malmö Jobbnummer
9838198