Account Manager
2025-04-08
About ELK Studios With a passion for games! Since 2013, ELK Studios has passionately pushed boundaries in the online casino industry. From groundbreaking mathematics to astonishing artwork, ELK takes pride in developing entertaining mobile-first content that maximizes the experience for players around the world.
If you are pro-active, enthusiastic, and want to develop your career in an international environment as part of an entrepreneurial team, this is the opportunity for you. Join us in shaping the future of the Online Casino Game Industry!
We are seeking an Account Manager to join our sales team, someone with grit and a knack of cultivating strong relationships. Together we make sure to give ELK's clients excellent service and to support the clients' growth. We take pride in serving our customers and have fun while doing it. We are functioning as a unit and helping each other to reach our best.
About the position
As an Account Manager at ELK Studios, you will be a part of a creative and high quality focused team of 12 people. We are a team with a high level of collaboration between each other and lots of interaction, both within ELK Studios, and with our customers.
Your responsibility covers everything from making sure all information needed from the operator for a smooth integration is in place to secure successful game releases and continuous growth. This position will have a mixed market client portfolio.
Your main responsibilities will be
Work proactively to secure successful game release which involves game demonstrations, selling and negotiations to obtain the best exposure for ELK games.
Coordinating technical integrations of new customers/operators and being the primary contact for the integration manager within ELK Studios
Develop and maintain strategic relationships with clients
Act as a trusted advisor to clients, providing insights and solutions to meet their needs
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure client satisfaction and project success
Updating of ELKs roadmap and other documents related to ELKs portfolio of games
Handling the process of releasing new games to operators/markets that have specific requirements that lie outside the normal release process
Proactively solving issues that frequently come to support.
Representation at fairs/events together with our team
Who you are
To be successful in this role you need to have B2B sales experience and a proven record of accomplishment in building and maintaining business relationships and selling products and services. You also need to love networking and getting to know new people and cultures.
You are well-organized, solution-oriented and responsible. Since this role requires travel you have flexibility for global travel to understand and meet customer requirements. If you have been working with the Latin American market it is an advantage.
Qualifications
Experience minimum 3 years of B2B sales experience, preferably from the online Casino game industry.
Strong communication skills in order to understand and collaborate with both customers and internal stakeholders.
Well Organized and able to manage your time well
Structured and passionate about details
Experience of representing a company or a brand in a professional way
You speak different languages - English is mandatory. Portuguese, Spanish or Italian are very good to have
What we offer
To be part of a creative and high-quality focused company. You'll find that there will always be new ways of pushing your limits, at ELK you will constantly improve your skills. The position is developing and educational and you can really have an impact on our future ways of working. The role is very wide with different types of tasks, making each day unique.
We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees, where everyone is respected, valued, and empowered to succeed.
An on-site setting at our awesome office, 2 minutes from T-Centralen in Stockholm, where you get to meet and collaborate with 140 nice colleagues every day.
For the right candidate, the recruitment process includes: interviews (digitally and at our studio), as well as references. We will fill the position as soon as we have found the right candidate, so do not hesitate to submit your application as soon as possible! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
