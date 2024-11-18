Account Manager
Do you aim to have a dynamic impact on the world?
Do you want to go beyond what's possible?
Are you a relationship architect ready to drive impactful, data-driven win-win deals?
Then we have the opportunity for you!
We are looking for a self-motivated, humble, results-driven, Account Manager always aiming for tangible targets and striving to raise the bar. Your mission will be to demonstrate exceptional sales acumen, take initiatives, and spearhead sales processes from start to finish.
Who we are
Airmee is a rapidly growing logistics platform backed by Bonnier Capital and other investors. We're working hard to create the best delivery experience in the world by optimizing logistics to make it more efficient and as environmentally sustainable as possible. Our technical platform powers our logistics operations to make sure thousands of consumers get their deliveries in time every day.
At Airmee, everyone operates at all levels. No task is beneath anyone. We're not a company for classic managers, but the ones that lead do so because of their ability to fiercely execute on a daily basis. If you enjoy working in an entrepreneurial and rapidly-evolving environment with opportunities for daily learning, this role is for you.
What You'll Do
Identify and manage growth opportunities, including contact leads
Maintain in-depth knowledge of our services and efficiently reach successful closures
Build and maintain strong customer relationships
Implement data-driven business plans to drive growth with existing customers
Ensure compliance and fulfill contractual obligations
Maintain our CRM and continuously seek improvement opportunities in terms of general toolkit and ways of working
You will report to Head of Commercial
Who You Are
Skilled Relationship Builder: Known for establishing rapport, trust, and gaining a deep understanding of client needs.
Results-Driven Professional: Sets clear goals, formulates effective strategies, and continuously evaluates and adjusts approaches for optimized performance.
Effective Communicator: Proficient in clear information conveyance, active listening, and ensuring alignment of expectations. Prompt issue resolution and persuasive communication of the value proposition are key strengths.
Hands-on: Execution-focused with the ability to orchestrate activities and move around obstacles effectively.
Life-long learner: Like us, you believe that learning doesn't stop just because you left school - you keep up to date with the latest developments and ideally have a more general interest in business and technology.
Qualifications:
Bachelors Degree in Business Administration or related field
< 5 years of work experience - we welcome applicants from a wide range of previous fields such as sales, account management, business development, category management, business control, start-up/scale-up
Industry experience from e.g. tech, ecom, logistics, retail, FMCG
Ability to work effectively in a dynamic, fast-paced environment
Fluency in spoken and written English and Swedish
Our office is located in central Stockholm, but we have a flexible working model that combines remote work and office work.
