Account Manager
Aptiv Contract Services Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2024-10-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aptiv Contract Services Sweden AB i Göteborg
Help shape the future of mobility.
As an Account Manager at Aptiv Connection systems, you will play a key role in our Account management for the long-term business development with our local customers. Being located in our Gothenburg office with an approximate 300 HC you will be responsible for being the bridge between our client and our businesses in your area. You will develop close relationship with Application Engineers, Product Engineers, Program Managers internally and the decision makers, Engineers, Purchasing, Validation, Quality, Logistics teams of the customer.
You have to support all client's existing and future needs focusing on new business growth, identifying opportunities from sales and technical perspectives. The yearly revenue of the segment is EUR 200 million.
Your role:
Full accountability for the commercial relationship with the customer in charge for (e.g. business plan, revenue, bookings, contracts, forecasts, cash-collection)
Documentation and maintenance of new business opportunities in SalesForce & F3X system
Prepare commercial proposals to customers based on APTIV internal approvals
Ensure that the service provided to the Account leads to full customer satisfaction in terms of time-to-quote, delivery and quality
Strong global collaboration with APTIV internal "Core Team" of Engineering, Product Line Management, OEM sales team
Ensure early involvement in customers' new development programs (next product generations / platforms)
Actively collect customer feedback and convert into a Voice of Customer report
Your background:
Degree in Marketing or Engineering or an equivalent combination of education and experience
Solid business background of min. 3-5 years in automotive industry, preferably in component supplier role
Excellent communication and presentation skills in Swedish and English
Determined and self-driven personality with strong will to achieve targets
Good technical understanding
Solution provider, with good sense of strategy and tactics
Strong organizational, listening and follow-up skills
Why join us?
You can grow at Aptiv. Aptiv provides an inclusive work environment where all individuals can grow and develop, regardless of gender, ethnicity or beliefs.
You can have an impact. Safety is a core Aptiv value; we want a safer world for us and our children, one with: Zero fatalities, Zero injuries, Zero accidents.
You have support. We ensure you have the resources and support you need to take care of your family and your physical and mental health with a competitive health insurance package.
Aptiv Rewards & Advantages:
Competitive compensation package
Learning, professional growth and development in a world recognized international environment
Access to internal & external training, coaching & certifications
Recognition for innovation and excellence
Opportunities to give back to the community
Meaningful work that makes a difference in the world
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aptiv Contract Services Sweden AB
(org.nr 556541-7770)
412 63 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Kritika Kapoor kritika.kapoor@aptiv.com Jobbnummer
8962536