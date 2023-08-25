Account Manager
2023-08-25
Do you want a career that impacts millions of people for the good? At Mölnlycke, you'll be helping to equip medical professionals with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. And you'll develop your career in a growing organisation with an inspirational culture - where you'll be recognised for the results you've achieved.
Are you passionate about making life better for patients worldwide? If the answer is yes, you think just like us. We are a world-leading medical solutions company, designing and supplying medical solutions to enhance performance in healthcare - from the hospital to the home.
We're now looking for an Account Manager for the western region in Sweden (VGR, Jönköping and Värmland) to help improve outcomes for healthcare professionals and their patients, by working towards hospitals.
The role
We are looking for a competitive, team-oriented, and trustworthy Account Manager within our Wound Care business. In this role you will be responsible for developing the business in the defined geographical area with focus on targeted accounts in the acute care setting (hospitals), key product solutions, and sales opportunities to optimize sales and customer satisfaction.
To be successful in this role, you need to have the ability to continuously take initiative, contribute to the team, follow through on your plans, and listen to and act on our customer's needs. Your commitment, clinical insights and commercial mindset creates the conditions for your own and our customers success. The role requires that you have a good understanding and knowledge of the health care industry's needs, motivation, and way of thinking.
You will report to the Sales Manager and work from your office at home, but spend most of your time visiting your customers. Your customers are within the hospital settings in the district. You will be part of our sales team consisting of a total of 6 Account managers.
The position involves travel within your district, and a few overnight stays per month.
Your Key Accountabilities will be
Responsible for developing relationships with decision makers and other key stakeholders
in order to reach agreed sales targets
Responsible for developing and executing on account plans, in line with local strategies
Responsible for identifying sales opportunities and developing a healthy pipeline to secure existing and develop new business
Responsible for reporting and maintaining customer data, sales opportunities and activities in CRM
Responsible for actively identify and provide input on competitive information to strengthen business intelligence
Complaint handling according to Mölnlycke policy
Responsible for executing on defined pretender and tender implementation plan
Responsible for identifying and building relationships with local KOLs
Competencies and qualifications
You have a minimum of two years' experience from sales within medical device, pharma or equivalent
University degree preferably in business or nursing or equivalent
Previous experience in wound treatment is an advantage, but not a requirement
Good knowledge of English is a prerequisite
Driver's license is a requirement
Office and CRM experience is a requirement
You live in Gothenburg or in the surrounding area
What you'll get...
Competitive compensation package
Wellness benefits
Flexible working hours
Great colleagues in a global company
An open, friendly and fair working atmosphere
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
We strive to have a diverse mix of people from different cultures, ages, geographies and genders, to reflect the world in which we operate and to facilitate innovative thinking across the business.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes. Our business is organised in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,400 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916.
For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
and www.molnlycke.com/careers
