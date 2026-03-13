Account Management working student
Nordex Sverige AB / Säljarjobb / Uppsala Visa alla säljarjobb i Uppsala
2026-03-13
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordex Sverige AB i Uppsala
, Ludvika
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, Malung-Sälen
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eller i hela Sverige
Are you a student looking to gain experience with one of the leading companies in the wind industry while continuing your studies?
Nordex Sverige is seeking an Account Management Working Student to join our team in Uppsala, Sweden. This role allows you to apply your theoretical knowledge in a practical setting while continuing your education. As a working student in the Account Management team, you will support our Account Managers with various commercial tasks, including quotation and order administration, invoicing preparation, handling customer inquiries, and other administrative duties.
YOUR TASKS:
Support Account Managers with commercial issues for a defined customer portfolio.
Create quotations for exchanges, repairs, and spare parts.
Administer orders, including creation and follow-up.
Handle customer questions and requests.
Communicate and cooperate with internal functions like technical and material departments, finance, and field technicians.
Perform other administrative tasks as needed.
Tasks can be adjusted based on personal interests to better support your studies. The position typically involves an average of 20 working hours per week, with compensation based on hours worked. We hope that during the summer period you are available to work full-time.
Additionally, you should be available to cover for colleagues during vacation periods. We offer a flexible schedule that can be tailored to fit your academic commitments.
YOUR PROFILE:
Must be a student throughout the employment period.
Experience in customer service or administrative tasks.
Proficiency in English; skills in Swedish or Finnish are an advantage.
Strong computer skills, particularly in Microsoft Excel.
Effective communication skills.
We are preferably looking for someone who can join us for a year and start at the late April / beginning of May.
How to Apply: If you are interested in this opportunity, please submit your application via our job portal by 3 April 2026, along with your resume and a cover letter.
For any inquiries regarding the position, please contact:
Sofie Leino
Customer Manager NordicSLeino@nordex-online.com
Kajsa Karlsson
People & Culture Coordinatorkkarlsson2@nordex-online.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordex Sverige AB
(org.nr 556756-9792), https://www.nordex-online.com/en/
Bolandsgatan 15 G 2TR (visa karta
)
753 23 UPPSALA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9797803