Account Management Team Lead
2023-01-09
Team Lead
Buzzz! Your pizza is at your door and you can almost smell it, and together with your pizza you got the next step in your career. We are looking for a skilled Team Leader for our Account Management team in Gothenburg to steer the team in the right direction. Account Management Team Lead will help us reach our goal to always keep our partners warm and satisfied so that we can offer the best possible service to our customers. Let us be the force that drives your life, not only your lunch - apply and become a part of our family!
WHAT YOU WILL (BUT NOT ONLY) DO
Together with the Regional Manager support the team of 8 Account Managers in their daily work and guide them to reach their goals.
Be responsible for onboarding as well as coaching of any new team members
Follow up on the monthly, weekly and daily KPI's for your team
Excel at taking care of your own sales and budget while also working which includes digital and physical sales meetings with our restaurant partners
Be involved in ongoing and future projects at foodora
WHO YOU ARE
Leader/coach - You lead by example and can guide your team in the right direction
Structured - Bringing order to chaos is what makes your days amazing
Independent/Self-propelled - You take full ownership for your work by taking your own initiatives and making sure they move forward, forward and forward!
Results oriented - Your definition of an amazing reward is your own amazing result
Prestigeless - Your know you are a superstar but there is no need to show it off
QUALIFICATIONS
You have a highschool degree. University degree is not needed but would be a bonus.
You have worked in similar positions for at least 2 years and have had some leadership experience during that period
You are well versed in Google Sheets, Docs and Slides.
You are fluent in both Swedish and English, if you can speak other languages it would be considered a plus
Previous knowledge with restaurant industry and usage of CRM systems would be nice - We use Salesforce
Start date: As soon as possible.
Our selection process is continuous and the ad may close before the recruitment process is completed, if we've moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
Our recruitment process will include the following:
Psychometric tests via Alva Labs - We use science-based methodology.
Digital HR interview - Let's get to know each other a bit better!
Case interview - Do your magic and meet us face to face.
Reference check - Almost there!
Background check - Final step before we'll become colleagues.
BENEFITS
Wellness allowance topped with the opportunity to participate in many work/life balance initiatives at foodora
Employee discount at foodora (woho!) and awesome Friday breakfasts!
Occupational pension, incl. premium exemption insurance, accident insurance and life insurance.
Great deals at Benify (for e.g. gym membership, e-bikes hotels, audio books, streaming services, clothes, kitchen supplies... and so much more!
Awesome AW's and (pink) parties!
WHO WE ARE
We're foodorians, a driven and happy gang of food lovers eager to create the LMD* service of the future! Our core values help concretize what we're aiming for: We dare, We get it done & We're equally pink. We're people from all backgrounds, with different experiences, opinions and ideas. This is something we value highly, since we fully believe that diversity is what builds our culture and success.
Success is fun, but let's be clear: it cannot happen at the expense of sustainability. Since January 2020 we're a carbon neutral business and we hope to lead the way for sustainability within our industry - from supplying 100% electrical transportation to promoting more environmentally friendly food choices. Please check out our Instagram, foodorapeople.se, to see what's going on right now.
• LMD = Last Mile Delivery. That, and many other nerdy abbreviations, is something you'll learn when you start. ;) Så ansöker du
