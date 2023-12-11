Academic Manager
2023-12-11
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group ("friskola") with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is through both Swedish and English, with English the language of the corridors. IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at "Grundskolan" with 46 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
More about the company and its schools can be found at www.engelska.se
We are now seeking a driven and goal-orientated Academic Manager to join our leadership team full time in January 2024.
As an Academic Manager you will work closely with the Principal/Assistant Principals and be part of a leadership team tasked with securing the highest quality of education for our students. Are you passionate about the IES ethos and believe that every child can exceed their potential, no matter what the circumstances? Do you see solutions, work effectively with others and get people on board towards achieving common goals? Are you a role model teacher/leader prepared to take the next step in your career? If so, this presents an excellent opportunity for you, where your abilities will be given space to grow and develop.
Responsibilities
• Effectively manage and organize the academics within the school (under the Principal), including curriculum planning and implementation of academic policies and routines
• Secure high-quality teaching, learning and assessment - effective teacher development
• Support staff and students to meet the highest academic expectations
• Manage and coordinate the activities of the Heads of Departments and Teachers
• Support the Principal with the school's systematic quality work
• Support the Principal and IES Head Office with other academic initiatives/projects
Required Competencies
Knowledge
• Strong understanding of the IES vision, ethos and values
• Strong curriculum knowledge (LGR22)
• Strong pedagogical knowledge in relation to teaching, learning, and formative assessment
• In-depth understanding of "Skollagen" in relation to teaching and assessment
Skills
• Strong teaching skills
• Leadership and management skills
• Coaching skills
• Process management skills relevant to the systems in use across the school including IT
• Fluency in Swedish
Behaviors
• Highest academic expectations for the staff and students
• Good communicator and relationship builder, parents, students and staff
• Structured and organized
• Driven and takes responsibility
• Goal oriented
• Honest, reliable and trustworthy
Desired Qualifications/Experience
• Qualified teacher from either abroad or Sweden. If from abroad - university teaching education (Fluency in Swedish is of great of great advantage). If from Sweden - "Lärarlegitimation".
• Several year's teaching experience with proven results
• Head of Department experience as preferable
• Other leadership experience
• Experience of working well with others or as part of a team
Please apply through IES careers.
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://bromma.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Bromma Kontakt
Marcus Segerstedt marcus.segerstedt.bromma@engelska.se
8321864