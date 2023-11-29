3D-Engineer / Model Responsible
2023-11-29
3D-Engineer / Model Responsible
A Snapshot of Your Day
In this role as a 3D-Engineer / Model Responsible you will be a part of a team that order adapts our gas turbine package projects in CAD-tool NX, so it fulfills the customers' demands. You will be the total responsible for the 3D-model in order projects and delivery the customer layouts. Our customers are located all over the world, and the complexity of the projects varies a lot. You need to be open, flexible and feel ownership to your tasks to be able to succeed in this role. To understand how all interfaces around affects you.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Create, review and update investigations / documentation within your technical area.
* To be responsible for installation and layout Drawings in our order projects to customers. You will have overall CAD model responsibility for ensuring that allocated resources meet schedule and budget.
* Prepare drawings & technical purchasing specifications.
* Present & hold 3D-model meetings with technical solutions internally & towards customers.
* Be a support to the purchasing department during the procurement phase as well as to assembly & commissioning personal.
* You will work closely with sub-project managers, system engineers, workshop installation, standard department, purchasing & subcontractors.
What You Bring
* You are MSc or BSc within Engineering or equivalent work experience.
* You have experience of working with the NX-CAD program or SolidWorks, Catia, Creo / Pro Engineer. If you have experience in Plant Engineering CAD using PDMS this also qualifies.
* You are communicative & enjoy working in a team with different cultures.
* Disciplined in planning, organizing, and structuring your work as well as being a strategic thinker with strong problem solving skills.
* Genuinely interested in technical / digital solutions.
* Merit if you have experience in Oil & Gas or Heat Pumps.
* Ability to communicate verbally and in writing in both Swedish and English
About the Team
You will have the opportunity to work in a team with 20 members with different cultures.
The main goal is delivery in time and take ownership to support our customers. We, together as one team!
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://bitly.ws/ZFwV
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://www.siemens-energy.com/global/en/company/jobs.html
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-12
Siemens Energy AB
