3D Artist - Toca Days

2023-08-18
Do you want to be part of creating a 3D playground in the Toca Boca universe?
As a 3D Artist in Toca Days you'll be joining our most ambitious project yet - a friendly multiplayer world for children and tweens celebrating the excitement and quirkiness of everyday life, where kids will be able to play and explore in real time through their own avatar.
What you'll be doing
Your role will be to create high quality content in our signature style. Together with other artists you will make sure that our next digital toy looks stunning, with art assets built in a way that fits the game's needs.
You'll take an active part in the ideation and concept work, producing 3D assets for levels and the in-game shop content. The type of content you deliver will vary between sprints.
You'll join the team for the morning daily meetings, discuss priorities and dependencies, sync with other artists and with gameplay developers to help implement your art into the game.
Is this you?
You have a few years experience in game development, and a visual style that fits Toca Boca's quirky, playful universe.
You have strong skills in 3D software, preferably Maya, and a solid understanding of how to optimise 3D content for mobile games. You're experienced in exporting and setting up 3D content to a game engine, preferably Unity.
You bring your individuality and personal style in the art assets creation, while adapting to the Toca Boca Creative Principles like diversity and unisex, quirkiness, attention to details and kids perspective.
You believe in the power of play!
What we'll be looking for in your portfolio
Examples of quirky and fun 3D assets that can translate well into the Toca Boca style universe
A good understanding of color and composition
Personal projects and examples of your personal style is a definitive plus
Your portfolio will play a key role during our selection process, so we recommend that you make sure it's up to date and includes what we're looking for. For more information about what we look for in your portfolio in general, check out this page.
This is us!
Toca Boca captures the spirit of play. We create digital toys and everyday products that are filled with fun and silliness that kids from any corner of the world can instantly relate to. Everything is designed from their perspective. We celebrate the diversity and quirkiness of their world and give them the freedom to play in ways that only they can.
Good to know!
This position is full time and based in our Stockholm studio with a hybrid working model (part office, part working from home). We apply a 6-month probationary period. You'll need to be located in Sweden as we are unable to support relocation. As we're an international company, with over 20 nationalities working here, and millions of users all over the world, you need to be fluent in English. Your application should therefore be in English.
Toca Boca develops digital games that capture the power of play and that are filled with fun and silliness that kids around the world can instantly relate to. Since our first product launch in 2011, we have released 46 apps that have been downloaded more than 444 million times the world over, making us the No. 1 mobile-first kids brand in the App Store. Our products focus on sparking kids' creativity and imagination, creating opportunities for open-ended play.
