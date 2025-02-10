2D Animator
2025-02-10
Do you want to be part of creating fantastic, unique and entertaining iGaming experiences in a competitive global market?
We are looking for a talented 2D Animator with a strong passion for bringing life, entertainment and excitement to our growing games portfolio.
ELK is a leading developer in the iGaming industry, known for our innovative, visually stunning, and critically acclaimed game titles and IPs. We push the boundaries of gameplay and visual fidelity, setting new standards in the iGaming world.
About the role:
We take great pride in creating and offering our players a wide range of different art styles and themes in our iGames.
A typical work week as a 2D Animator can consist of:
Effect creation: Create eye catching VFX and 2D animations that will make symbols, objects, characters, etc. come to life!
Collaborate Across Disciplines: Work closely with other animators, artists and programmers to collaboratively build "best in class" iGames.
Communication: Partner with the Art Director to follow the unique theme of each game. Be open to feedback and take the initiative to independently enhance and perfect your work, while still ensuring it aligns with the creative vision.
Innovation: Push the boundaries of what is possible in the realms of iGames to create visually stunning and memorable experiences.
Who are you?
We believe you are a passionate animator with an eye for details and the urge and ideas to make the best looking iGaming experiences ever. You are creative and innovative and aim to find solutions which maximize the game experience in relation to the technical limitations.
To thrive with us, you need to be a team player with a good ability to handle feedback and work together with different disciplines. You are self-driven, and responsible and strive to develop your skill and others constantly. It is important that you are organized and solution-oriented with the ability to tackle challenges and solve problems with a strong sense of ownership and deliver on deadlines.
Qualifications:
Experience: Minimum of 3 years of experience creating 2D animations and VFX with focus on mobile within the gaming or similar industry.
Software skills: Strong knowledge of After Effects. Meritorious if you have experience in Photoshop and Spine.
Portfolio: A captivating portfolio/showreel demonstrating excellent animation abilities including the impactful use of VFX.
Creativity: A passion for animation and a sharp eye for detail are essential, along with the ability to adapt to various art styles. Your understanding of timing will be crucial, as you'll create the level of excitement for the players.
Passion for Gaming: A passion for video games and an understanding of what makes them visually engaging and immersive.
Language: The ideal candidate will possess excellent English language skills, both in written and verbal communication, as this is essential for daily tasks and collaboration. Proficiency in Swedish is a plus but not required.
We offer
An ever-changing opportunity to explore different art styles, concepts, and themes together with highly skilled creatives in various crafts. Our project cycles are short, and you will be able to thrive in your creativity and passion by creating a range of visually stunning, unforgettable iGaming experiences.
We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees, where everyone is respected, valued, and empowered to succeed.
An on-site setting at our awesome office, 2 minutes from T-Centralen in Stockholm, where you get to meet and collaborate with 140 nice colleagues every day.
You this is you, please fill in your application below and include your showreel and CV.
For the right candidate, the recruitment process includes: interviews (digitally and at our studio), as well as a work assignment. We will fill the position as soon as we have found the right candidate, so do not hesitate to submit your application as soon as possible! Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
