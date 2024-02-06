Young Professionals Charm 2024
Job description
Are you a University student within the Life Science area and attending CHARM 2024? Do you have an interest in Life Science, Pharmaceutical Sciences, or Medtech? Please read more below and apply now!
Randstad Life Sciences is specialized in competencies within Life Science. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits, and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Life Sciences, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Responsibilities
We at Randstad Life Sciences are constantly looking for promising young professionals who are interested in working in the Life Science arena. For students with the right competencies, we can help with finding exciting career opportunities at one of our many collaboration partners. For instance, we have an exclusive collaboration with biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca with their early talent program, holiday workers, and thesis projects /internships.
Working as a consultant with us, you will work for one of our clients and your tasks will differ depending on the assignment. Many positions are lab-based, where you will acquire competencies for independent work in an industry setting. This could include experimental design, data handling, risk assessments, and cross discipline work. You will also get the possibility to develop your communication and presentation skills further.
Qualifications
You are currently a University student in Life Science, e.g. chemistry, biotechnology, pharmacy, etc.
Your personal qualities are important and to succeed as a consultant at Randstad Life Sciences you should be driven, well-organized, and quality-focused. You also need to be passionate about science, curious, and open-minded.
Moreover, you should be a team player with good communication skills. It is also important that you are open to trying new roles and that you easily adapt to new situations.
For us, it is important that all competence and skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
About the company
