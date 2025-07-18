Workstream PMO - Sales & Commercial Operations
2025-07-18
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to:
Commercial & Pricing Excellence Manager
Your role and responsibilities
In ABB Robotics we are now looking for a Project Manager to join our Sales & Commercial Operations team to lead the Project Management Office (PMO) for our functional Workstream as part of the spin-off of the ABB Robotics division.
In this role, you will play a key part in planning, coordinating, and tracking the key activities across our function. You will work closely with cross-functional teams and senior stakeholders to ensure structured program governance, on-time delivery, and alignment with our commercial goals. Your ability to manage timelines, support workstream leads, and communicate clearly across different levels of the organization will be critical for success.
If you have a background in project or program management, strong coordination skills, and a passion for driving progress in a structured way, we'd love to hear from you.
Work model: Fixed term, 12 months
Job location: Flexible
Join us in supporting the transformation of our global sales & commercial operations!
Key Responsibilities
Program Coordination and Planning:
Support the planning and execution of strategic initiatives across Sales & Commercial Operations.
Manage timelines, milestones, dependencies, and deliverables for key projects within the PMO scope.
Maintain and regularly update program documentation, reports, and status dashboards.
Governance and Reporting:
Set up and maintain governance structures, steering committee routines, and project review cycles.
Prepare presentations, status updates, and communication materials for leadership meetings.
Stakeholder and Team Collaboration:
Act as a coordination point between project owners, business leaders, and technical teams.
Ensure all stakeholders are informed, aligned, and supported throughout the project lifecycle.
Risk and Issue Tracking:
Identify and document risks, issues, and action items.
Follow up with responsible owners and ensure timely resolution or escalation where needed.
Tools and Best Practices:
Promote the use of consistent PMO methodologies, tools, and templates.
Contribute to continuous improvement of project tracking and reporting processes.
Your Background
Education and Professional Experience:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business Administration, Engineering, or a related field.
Project management certifications (e.g., PMP, Prince2, Agile) are a plus.
Experience in project or program management, ideally in a global or cross-functional business environment.
Strong organizational and time management skills.
Familiarity with project planning and tracking tools (e.g., MS Project, Smartsheet, PowerPoint, Excel).
Skills:
Excellent communication and coordination skills.
Attention to detail and structured approach to managing tasks and timelines.
Strong team player with a collaborative mindset.
Ability to work independently and drive progress across multiple initiatives.
Fluent in English, written and spoken.
More about us
ABB Robotics is a leading supplier of industrial robots and robot software, equipment, and complete application solutions. We are a trusted partner who continues to redefine robotics automation, focusing on collaborative solutions that allow humans to work safely alongside robots without the need for barriers.
Recruiting Manager: Domenik Daniel. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Pia Sandström, +4672 525 90 30; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is August 3. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
