Workstream lead
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-09-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment Overview
A full-time consultant is needed from October 2025 through December 2026 (with a high likelihood of extension) to lead the Data & Migration workstream within a large-scale ERP transformation program based on SAP technology. The goal of the program is to optimize business processes, strengthen cross-departmental information flow, and improve overall data management capabilities across multiple international sites.
The program has already completed the design phase and is approaching its first go-live. The next stage focuses on harmonizing processes across several production facilities in Europe and North America, while continuing to develop and roll out the solution. This role will have a key responsibility to manage data strategy and governance as the solution transitions from implementation to live operations.
Key Responsibilities
Lead the Data & Migration workstream and ensure full delivery of all sub-streams, which currently include:
Data migration
Master data management
Historical data handling
Information architecture
Implementation of master data tools
Coordinate closely with other program workstreams such as deployment, training, testing, and integration.
Collaborate with business stakeholders to support live areas of the solution, ensuring data quality and effective governance.
Drive resolution of process and system gaps in cooperation with implementation partners, business representatives, and IT teams.
Develop strategies for how the data workstream can best contribute to the ongoing success of the program.
Organize stakeholder meetings, reference groups, and forums for expectation management.
Plan activities, manage resources, and provide clear leadership within the workstream.
Act as an ambassador for the new ERP solution and promote adoption across the organization.
Required Qualifications
Education
Degree in Engineering, Information Technology, Finance Management, or a related field.
SAP S/4HANA certifications are considered a plus.
Professional Experience
Strong background in program and project management, with expertise in data management and automation.
Demonstrated experience in SAP or similar ERP implementations, particularly in the interface between IT and business processes.
Familiarity with both custom-built and ERP systems and their associated challenges.
Experience in managing automation of data and processes.
Previous work within manufacturing or industrial sectors is an advantage but not mandatory.
Knowledge of business development and change management in live solution environments.
Languages
Excellent command of English (required).
Good knowledge of Swedish is an advantage.
Soft Skills
Strong leadership abilities and team-management skills.
Excellent planning, coordination, and problem-solving capabilities.
Effective communication skills for engaging with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Additional Information
Primary work location is in Sweden, with occasional travel within Europe and North America.
Full-time commitment is required for the duration of the assignment.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9516236