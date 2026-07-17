Workspace IT (Security)
NaturalCycles Nordic AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NaturalCycles Nordic AB i Stockholm
Natural Cycles° is a leading women's health company that developed the world's first birth control app, used by millions globally. We are a fast growing startup, and we promote an international working environment filled with smart and ambitious colleagues based in Stockholm, Geneva, New York, and remotely. Our mission is to pioneer women's health through research and passion, empowering every woman with the knowledge she needs to take charge of her health.
This role is responsible for implementing and maintaining workplace-focused security controls, governance processes, and risk-reduction initiatives across employee devices and SaaS platforms. This role works with Workplace IT as the hands-on extension of the Security organization to ensure workplace technologies are secure, compliant, and appropriately governed without reducing operational effectiveness.
Please note that we are hiring for this role in Stockholm, Sweden.
What you will be doing
Own workplace security controls, identity, and access governance across SaaS and collaboration platforms.
E.g. in Google Workspace, JAMF (MacOS), Slack, 1Password and Trelica.
Be a process owner for evaluating employee requests to interconnect systems, AI tools etc. according to guidelines from the security team, which you will be a part of.
Taking a balanced approach between promoting productivity and keeping the organization secure
Support and coordinate workplace-related audit activities, maintaining policies, controls, and preparing evidence and reporting.
Oversee security tooling (Jamf, 1Password, Google Workspace security, etc.), monitor compliance, and drive phishing investigations.
Respond to and automate employee requests, e.g. access requests, software issues, SaaS tool issues
Install and maintain hardware / software to monitor network activity. E.g. network scanning and honey pot
What skills and experience we think you have
Experience in workplace security, SaaS governance, or IT governance.
Strong communication skills
Understanding of identity and access management.
Ability to balance security with operational usability.
Nice to have:
Prior to compliance frameworks and audit readiness.
Experience with SaaS management platforms and vendor governance.
Experience reviewing AI/security/privacy implications of workplace tooling.
What we offer
Flexible work arrangement - you will be part of a team based in and around Stockholm that values effective collaboration and transparent communication, irrespective of work location
Professional development - you will work alongside knowledgeable colleagues in the continuous growth and skill enhancement environment
Modern technology - you will leverage innovative technologies and tools, within an environment that empowers you to contribute ideas and take ownership of your work
Impactful projects - you will contribute to groundbreaking projects that redefine industry standards and create tangible value
Commitment to quality - you will join a dynamic and progressive organization that prioritizes profitable, long-term product development
Location
We are remote-friendly, but we find great value in being able to connect with our teams in person. Most of the team you will work with is located in Sweden.
Sounds interesting?
If you want to be part of a successful team, we encourage you to apply for this position as soon as possible.
We look forward to hearing from you!
How to apply
To apply, just upload your CV and answer the questions on the application form. Keep in mind that we can't accept applications through email because of GDPR, and only applications submitted via the career site (and in English) will be considered.
At Natural Cycles we value diversity and inclusion because we know that teams with people from different backgrounds and experiences are stronger. We welcome candidates from all walks of life and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
Note: We are not looking for consultants or help from recruitment agencies Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7990844-2105675". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NaturalCycles Nordic AB
(org.nr 556952-7657), https://career.naturalcycles.com
Sankt Eriksgatan 63b (visa karta
)
112 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Natural Cycles Jobbnummer
10005584