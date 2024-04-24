Workplace Experience Specialist - Stockholm
2024-04-24
Netflix is one of the world's leading entertainment services with 270 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.
Offering an exciting and fast-paced work environment, Netflix is looking for a Workplace Experience Specialist to be based in our Stockholm office looking after the Nordics. This is an exciting opportunity for an enthusiastic, creative individual with expert interpersonal skills who can embrace our culture.
With the ability to keep pace with our growth, this role will focus on Events, F&B operational excellence and Accessibility, helping to provide an exceptional experience to all Netflix employees and visitors throughout the Stockholm office and other Nordics locations. The successful candidate will have a passion and understanding of the Netflix brand and will collaborate closely with the global teams to ensure that the experience of our spaces remains on-brand and exciting.
You will be supporting other EMEA offices in scaling the culture and must develop and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders, cross-functional partners and regional/global teams in order to bring the in-house experience to a higher level.
You will work closely with our Workplace Manager and broader team to evolve the workplace experience and create environments that move Netflix forward.
Responsibilities:
Responsible for the planning, coordination and set up of all in-house events, acting as the first point of contact and working with partners, vendors and stakeholders to ensure smooth and successful execution
Be the first point of contact for operational F&B delivery.
Manage digital platforms, exchanging new branding/design concepts with regional teams.
Lead on Accessibility and I&D projects within the local workplace.
Develop new and innovative ways to improve Workplace colleague experience. Work collaboratively with cross-functional partners, team members, ERGs and stakeholders to support the delivery of service excellence, continuously evaluating existing processes to identify areas of improvement where possible
Manage vendors to ensure high levels of service, inclusion and diversity, maintaining solid communication and good working relationship
Support other EMEA offices from an Experience perspective on an ad-hoc basis.
Take on occasional stretch assignments (e.g. lead communications strategy and execution), projects, initiatives and pilots and support the Workplace Operations Team on an ad-hoc basis
Be a member of the Emergency Response Team, responding to any emergencies as needed to minimise any downtime within the workplace
Requirements:
Experience in a similar position for a minimum of 3 years is needed to be successful in this role
Able to develop a vision and bring concepts to life
Self-motivated and proactive, with confidence in knowing when to make a decision, and when to seek further clarification
Willing to travel to other regional/global offices
The desire to consistently enhance and innovate onsite events, bringing new ideas to the table - both strategic and areas of execution
Excellent eye for detail, organized, thorough, a creative thinker and accustomed to multitasking
Demonstrable problem-solving skills, with the ability to exercise excellent judgment in reaction to the current needs of the workplace
Details-driven with excellent verbal and written communication skills
Experience with Google Suite (Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs etc.) is preferred
Flexible attitude and willingness to sometimes work outside of the usual office hours
Fluent in English
Demonstrate a clear understanding of the Netflix Culture
We are an equal-opportunity employer and celebrate diversity, recognizing that diversity of thought and background builds stronger teams. We approach diversity and inclusion seriously and thoughtfully. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion, color, place of birth, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, military service status, or disability status.
