Workforce Planning & Analytics Specialist
2025-05-20
We are searching for a Workforce Planning & Analytics Specialist for a company in Gothenburg. Start September 1st - 16 months contract.
Description
Workforce Planning & Analytics is a specialized area focused on quantitative analysis and predictive modeling for the purpose of:
Advising an organization to create a long term view on People and competence planning.
Analyzing an organization's future workforce needs against internal and external labor markets to identify potential shortfalls and design interventions to fill the gaps.
Conducting what if scenario planning and analysis to identify the return and impact of specific initiatives.
Identifying critical workforce requirements (e.g., skills, competencies, and performance outcomes) necessary to achieve current and future business results.
Developing a workforce plan and associated talent management strategies (e.g., build vs. buy) to support the required future workforce and competence.
Responsibilities
Be responsible for our clients People Analytics Power BI Dashboard.
Provide people analytics insights to different parts of the organization (i.e. Strategy, People and Culture at the Sales Areas and at the markets etc.)
Preparing and presenting insights from People Analytics to our clients Executive Management Team and People and Culture Extended Management Team
Be a change agent for data analytics.
Have a strong network in the organization and be a partner to count on.
Responsible for the current headcount reporting and estimate process, working closely with the entire People and Culture community and Business Control.
Securing and following up of relevant KPIs and Actions.
Working in a structured way, monitoring that People data and reports are qualitative and that analytical productions are archived effectively
Secure sustainable improvements in all processes and tools with main focus on Power BI Dashboard and estimate process
Required knowledge and experience
Solid knowledge about Power BI and the ability to develop a Power BI dashboard.
Solid ability in gathering, presenting and follow up details as well as compiling a holistic picture for top management decision material.
Strong in storytelling through power point and/or Power BI.
Able to create trustful relations across cultural differences and geographical distances.
Knowledge and strong interest in Microsoft Tools 365 tools e.g. Excel, Forms; Power App etc.
Strong interest in digitalization and the ability to swiftly take on new tools.
Strong numerical, analytical and statistical skills with the ability to go from theory to action.
Self-motivated and self-supervised.
Strong collaboration skills with a positive and inclusive attitude.
Knowledge of People & Culture processes, policies and systems will be an advantage.
Proficiency in English.
University degree in Human Resource, Business Administration or similar.
This role requires fluency in both English and Swedish.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Gothenburg. Start is September 1st, 16 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% on-site in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
