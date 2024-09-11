Work Package Owner - 463083
Alstom Transport AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Stockholm
, Botkyrka
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, more than 80 000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be our new Work Package Owner in Stockholm?
Your future role:
You'll report to Ali-Akbar Rouholamin (Engineering Domain/Metier Department Head), and work alongside passionate, motivated and dedicated teammates within a team on the rise!
As a Work Package Owner you will be responsible to plan, lead and monitor Field Operations projects in alignment with applicable installation, test & commissioning procedures - you'll make sure everything adheres to requirements, budget and project timelines. Applying this to new cutting-edge signalling systems, coupled with travel to different sites in Sweden and abroad whilst collaborating with internal and external stakeholders - this is a role with a great deal of variation and excitement!
Furthermore, in addition to this primary scope the Work Package Owner will also be expected to plan and perform other site works depending on the needs of the project.
We'll look to you for:
Preparation of Installation & Field Operations related documentation.
Preparation of time schedules in collaboration with the commercial Project Manager, utilizing the resources available in the Installation & Field Operations department.
Ensure that the resource planning is aligned with key stakeholders like Work Package Owners, commercial Project Managers and individual Field Operations engineers.
Responsible for the Scope, Cost and Schedule of the Work Package.
Make sure that involved personnel have the correct qualifications and authorizations to perform their respective tasks.
Report to Project Management, escalating issues in a timely manner if needed.
Ensure to follow up and report the project progress to Line Management in the Installation & Field Operations department reporting tool (Project Pulse Dashboard).
Make sure that work is carried out with respect to personal safety.
Make sure that all commissioning activities are executed and documented.
Attend all project and customer meetings where Field Operations involvement is required.
Report all relevant KPI's and perform HSE planning.
Actively work to avoid disturbances in the deliveries and assure the quality throughout the project.
All about you:
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill.
Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
University degree or higher vocational education, or equivalent work experience relevant for the position.
Advanced Planning Knowledge and high-level aptitude in the usage of project planning tools.
1-2 years of previous Project Management Experience.
Empathic, humble and good team leadership spirit in multi-cultural environments.
Grit, rigor, initiative-taking, and problem-solving orientation.
Driven, with a solid technical interest and ability to troubleshoot complex issues.
Demonstrates sound and comprehensive communication and diplomacy skills.
High level of computer literacy and proficiency in usage of the Office suite of tools.
Fluent in Swedish and English.
Things you'll enjoy:
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges, and a long-term career free from boring daily routines.
Work with the latest signalling control systems available on the market, as well as those in the research and development phase.
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues.
Contribute to innovative projects.
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across multiple functions and countries.
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning.
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Jobbnummer
8894797