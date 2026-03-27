Wiring Engineer (3D/2D Routing & Schematics)
Bertrandt Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-27
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About the Role
We are looking for a Wiring Engineer with strong experience in 3D/2D routing and electrical schematics to support development activities within the electrical engineering domain at a major automotive OEM in Gothenburg. The role involves designing, developing, and maintaining wiring harnesses and ensuring correct integration in the vehicle electrical architecture.
With more than 54 locations throughout Europe, the Bertrandt Group has been providing engineering and development solutions for the international automotive and aerospace industries since 1974. More than 12,000 employees use their know-how and innovative strength every day to support our customers - leading manufacturers and OEMs - with integrated solutions in management, design, and industrialization.
Bertrandt is now expanding into Sweden, establishing a strong and future-oriented presence in Gothenburg. Our activities cover a spectrum of expertise from electrical, electronics, and software development to design engineering, project management, quality, industrialization, and validation, all driven by innovation and a passion for technology.
What to expect:
Develop and maintain 2D harness drawings including bill of materials, connector tables, and splice tables.
Create and update electrical schematics using Saber.
Collaborate with component owners, system engineers, suppliers, and manufacturing to ensure correct harness design.
Ensure designs meet requirements related to electrical performance, safety, cost, manufacturing, and serviceability.
Support design reviews, documentation updates, and release activities in PLM systems.
Drive problem-solving activities related to wiring harness deviations or integration issues.
Perform 3D routing of wiring harnesses using CATIA V5 according to package constraints and design guidelines.
What you bring along:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, Automotive Engineering or similar.
Proven experience with wiring harness design in the automotive sector.
Strong knowledge in: CATIA V5 (3D routing & 2D drafting) Saber (schematics)
Understanding of vehicle electrical architecture and wiring design principles.
Experience working with engineering release systems and documentation.
Preferred Skills
Previous experience with major automotive OEMs or Tier 1 suppliers.
Knowledge of manufacturing processes for wiring harnesses.
Ability to interpret electrical specifications, design rules, and packaging requirements.
Strong communication and collaboration skills. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bertrandt Sverige AB
(org.nr 559526-7021), https://bertrandtgroup.onlyfy.io/recruiter/job/show/2503746/info#/
Theres Svenssons Gata 13 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9823816