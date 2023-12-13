Web Engineering Manager
Flightradar24 AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Flightradar24 AB i Stockholm
Flightradar24 is one of the most successful growth-stage tech companies in Stockholm. Each day more than 4 million aviation enthusiasts visit Flightradar24 (app/website) and our Commercial services team has many of the biggest names in aviation on its customer list.
All this is made possible thanks to our globally distributed network of 40,000+ radio receivers that feed real-time aircraft data into the Flightradar24 platform. Over a billion database entries are added each month and we are processing several years of historical data totalling many terabytes. Our proprietary flight tracking data is industry leading and even investigative government agencies from around the world rely on it for aviation accident investigations.
We are looking for a Web Engineering Manager with a passion for software development and understanding for designing software architecture which delivers business value, to lead hybrid Web teams (full stack developers), with both remote and on premises based teammates.
The position requires that you are able to work in Stockholm, Sweden.
What you'll do
Lead, coach and develop 2 smaller Web development teams
Promote modern engineering and agile development practices, as well as a collaborative team culture, within your team and across the organization
Drive continuous improvement and delivery, focusing on quality and timeliness, addressing business needs as well as long-term technical direction, including strategy for handling technical debt
Work closely with the Web Product Owner to support prioritization and coordination in the team
Identify team staffing needs and recruit outstanding web development talent
Be part of the Tech Management team and contribute to our Tech Strategy
Report to the CTO
Who you are
Passionate about building and guiding software development teams
Proven track record of leading team(s) of web developers in an agile development environment, preferably including remote team members
Familiar with the Software Development Life Cycle best practices and always striving to improve E2E software development process
Technical background with software architecting experience
Experience in working with high-traffic website/web service and large-scale data sets
Good understanding of current and emerging web platforms, technologies, frameworks, and tools
Have a growth mindset
Like to contribute and to work in a fast-paced environment
Have an experience in recruiting developers
Able to work in Stockholm, Sweden
A great communicator with strong written (including technical writing) and spoken English (Swedish is not a requirement for this role)
About Flightradar24
With over 4 million daily users, Flightradar24 is the world's most popular flight tracking service. Our app regularly tops the App Store and Google Play charts. We also offer a wide range of commercial services and customers include many of the biggest names in aviation.
We're constantly adding new services and improving existing products. To help us meet those challenges, we're looking for creative, collaborative and tech-savvy applicants to join us.
Benefits of working at Flightradar24 include:
Opportunity to impact a service with millions of end users from all around the world
Flexible and social work environment with free beverages, fruit, and snacks
Modern office in the heart of beautiful downtown Stockholm, Sweden
Wellness allowance of 5000 SEK/year
Being part of a diverse team with 30+ nationalities and 6 continents represented Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flightradar24 AB
(org.nr 556895-1213), https://www.flightradar24.com
Kungsgatan 12-14 (visa karta
)
111 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8326176