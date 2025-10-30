We are looking for an Application manager to Team customer at Crosskey
2025-10-30
Application Manager (Java) - Team Customer, Crosskey
Do you want to shape the future of digital banking?
Join Crosskey, a fast-growing fintech company transforming the banking industry with modern, customer-centric solutions. As part of our ongoing technology renewal, we are now looking for an experienced Application Manager (Java) to strengthen our Team Customer.
About the role
As an Application Manager, you'll be part of a multidisciplinary team including Product Owners, Developers, and Product Specialists. You will take ownership of our applications throughout their lifecycle - from development and maintenance to continuous improvement. You'll play a key role in turning customer needs into scalable, secure, and high-performing solutions, while contributing to development projects that support Crosskey's business goals.
Your main responsibilities
Develop, maintain, and enhance applications used by our customers.
Translate business and customer needs into technical solutions.
Lead and participate in software development projects.
Ensure stability, quality, and performance of the applications you manage.
Support DevSecOps practices and automation throughout the development process.
Who you are
You are a proactive and solution-oriented professional who thrives in a fast-paced environment. You enjoy combining technical challenges with customer focus and collaboration. We also believe you are someone who:
Is passionate about programming and modern DevSecOps practices.
Can manage multiple tasks and deliver to deadlines.
Enjoys improving processes and routines for better efficiency.
Has a proactive mindset and takes ownership of your work.
Understands the importance of customer experience.
Is fluent in English, both written and spoken.
Your background and skills
You have several years of experience in Java development and ideally experience from managing or owning applications.Your technical toolkit includes:
Core skills: Java, Spring, Oracle/SQL, JUnit, Gradle
Nice to have: Docker, Jenkins/CI, security best practices, REST/SOAP Web Services, AWS (ECS/Fargate, CloudWatch), Linux/Bash, Splunk, JSON/OpenAPI specification, automated testing
A background in banking or fintech is considered an advantage.
Location
You can be based in Turku, Helsinki, Stockholm, or Mariehamn.
What we offer
At Crosskey, you'll join an innovative and inclusive workplace that values collaboration, trust, and continuous improvement. We offer:
A fun and challenging role in a growing fintech company
A flexible and open working culture
Opportunities for professional growth and development
A team driven by innovation and customer success
Apply now
If this sounds like you, we'd love to hear from you!Please submit your application as soon as possible - we review candidates continuously.
For more information, please contact Agnes Hildén at: agnes.hilden@barona.se
Please note: Due to GDPR regulations, we can only consider applications submitted via our candidate database. Do not send your CV directly by email.
Crosskey AB
Agnes Hildén agnes.hilden@barona.se
9580913